Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 03:11:30 am EDT
20.90 EUR   -2.34%
05/03USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management
AQ
05/03USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management
EQ
05/03USU GmbH Wins French Automotive Supplier as New Customer for SAP License Management
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU releases new harmonized version of flagship Software Asset Management solution

05/12/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Market launch
USU releases new harmonized version of flagship Software Asset Management solution

12.05.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, Germany, May 12, 2022
USU, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, has announced the availabilty of a new version of USU Software Asset Management, their flagship solution for analyzing and managing the real cloud and software needs for global or complex IT environments. The USU solution is already established as the SAM technology of choice for large enterprises. This release delivers faster, deeper management across the broader ITAM view of data assets such as hardware and hybrid.
Top benefits include:
  • Simple easy-to-use interface that?s harmonized across the solution
  • Powerful features for data management, integration and automation
  • Full support for cloud, hybrid and enterprise-level architecture
« Our new UI is like the tires of a high-performance car, connecting the ground to bring power to the places it?s needed, and giving you the experience you expect wherever you go, » said Hans-Peter Kozica, Managing Director, USU Technologies GmbH.
With this release, the solution focuses on a new central repository for data transformation, data enrichment, and data flow. New connectors for cloud, on-prem and hybrid are supported by its flexible open system architecture. Streamlined dashboards and a consistent look & feel across the portfolio makes the workflow feel intuitive and seamless.
« My favorite part of our SAM solution is the open data architecture, » said Rebecca Horton, USU VP of Customer & Professional Services. « Your company has the ability to consume data from nearly any source in order to gain full IT visibility, support FinOps, and address SaaS challenges. »
This release of USU Software Asset Management is available for new and current customers on May 25, 2022. Current users can contact their USU account manager for an overview and update.


This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com


Contact:
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Moeglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
 

12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1350165

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1350165  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
05/03USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management
AQ
05/03USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management
EQ
05/03USU GmbH Wins French Automotive Supplier as New Customer for SAP License Management
CI
04/26USU wins global provider of automotive services as new SaaS customer
EQ
04/26USU Software AG Wins Global Provider of Automotive Services as New SaaS Customer
CI
04/21US-based energy company chooses USU to optimize software licenses
EQ
04/21US-Based Energy Company Chooses USU to Optimize Software Licenses
CI
04/21USU SOFTWARE : US-based energy company chooses USU to optimize software licenses
PU
04/21USU SOFTWARE : Digitalization in several stages with Robotic Process Automation
PU
04/19USU SOFTWARE : Digital publisher Axel Springer awarded 1st place in the prestigious SAMS A..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 7,96 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
Net cash 2022 8,60 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 225 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,40 €
Average target price 32,10 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-11.57%237
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.55%193 521
SAP SE-25.48%113 009
SERVICENOW INC.-35.24%86 663
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.51%30 747
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-15.27%19 758