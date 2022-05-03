DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management



03.05.2022 / 09:04

Möglingen, Germany - May 3, 2022.



One of the biggest French automotive supplier ("the customer") will be using the



As part of an extensive market evaluation, the decision in favor of USU was made following a proof of concept lasting several weeks. This new customer extends USU footprint and recognition as a leading SAM solution provider in the automotive industry.



"We are pleased to be able to offer a world-wide renowned customer sustainable added value with our SAM solution. Like many companies, our customer was faced with the challenge of taking decision without reliable data and a clear vision of its software assets and associated costs. Within the scope of our analysis, we were able to show the value of USU Software Asset Management solution to manage a major cost center and take informed decisions", says Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.



This press release is available at







About USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.





In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.



Further information:









Contact



USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications Manager

Email:



USU Software AG

Investor Relations Manager

Falk Sorge

Email:





