  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 03:21:22 am EDT
22.25 EUR   +0.23%
03:06aUSU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management
EQ
04/26USU wins global provider of automotive services as new SaaS customer
EQ
04/26USU Software AG Wins Global Provider of Automotive Services as New SaaS Customer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management

05/03/2022 | 03:06am EDT
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU wins French automotive supplier as a new customer for SAP license management

03.05.2022 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Möglingen, Germany - May 3, 2022.

One of the biggest French automotive supplier ("the customer") will be using the USU Software Asset Management solution in future to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM) in the SAP area. The globally active company wants to use it to determine the best possible license utilization for the entire SAP portfolio and anticipate S4Hana migration. The aim is to actively save costs in addition to ensuring compliance. 

As part of an extensive market evaluation, the decision in favor of USU was made following a proof of concept lasting several weeks. This new customer extends USU footprint and recognition as a leading SAM solution provider in the automotive industry.

"We are pleased to be able to offer a world-wide renowned customer sustainable added value with our SAM solution. Like many companies, our customer was faced with the challenge of taking decision without reliable data and a clear vision of its software assets and associated costs. Within the scope of our analysis, we were able to show the value of USU Software Asset Management solution to manage a major cost center and take informed decisions", says Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS. 

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



About USU 

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 


In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. 

Further information: https://www.usu.com




Contact

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email:  thomas.gerick@usu.com
   
USU Software AG                                                        
Investor Relations Manager                                                     
Falk Sorge                                                          
Email:  falk.sorge@usu.com      


 

03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341671

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341671  03.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
