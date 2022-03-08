UT : Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement

Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement

UT Group announces that its Board of Directors held a meeting on March 8, 2022 and resolved to conclude a syndicated loan agreement totaling 10 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as an arranger and agent, as follows:

1. The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement

The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement is to build a flexible and stable financial foundation for future business expansion and business development.

2. Outline of the syndicated loan

(Tranche A) (Tranche B) (1) Form Term loan Term loan (2) Composition amount 7.5 billion yen 2.5 billion yen (3) Agreement date March 25, 2022 (planned) (4) Term Execution date: March 30, 2022 Execution date: March 30, 2022 Maturity date: March 30, 2032 Maturity date: March 30, 2032 (5) Interest rates The base interest rate plus the spread (6) Arranger Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (7) Agent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (8) Participating financial Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation institutions Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.

3. Future prospects

The impact of this event on the financial results has been incorporated into the consolidated financial forecasts of FY3/2022 announced on March 8, 2022.

