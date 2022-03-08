Log in
    2146   JP3949500007

UT GROUP CO., LTD.

(2146)
UT : Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement

03/08/2022
Company name:

Representative:

(Securities code: For inquiries:

Tel:

March 8, 2022

UT Group Co., Ltd.

Yoichi Wakayama, President, Representative Director & CEO 2146, TSE First Section)

Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive Officer and Division Manager, General Affairs Division +81-3-5447-1710

Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement

UT Group announces that its Board of Directors held a meeting on March 8, 2022 and resolved to conclude a syndicated loan agreement totaling 10 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as an arranger and agent, as follows:

1. The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement

The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement is to build a flexible and stable financial foundation for future business expansion and business development.

2. Outline of the syndicated loan

(Tranche A)

(Tranche B)

(1)

Form

Term loan

Term loan

(2)

Composition amount

7.5 billion yen

2.5 billion yen

(3) Agreement date

March 25, 2022 (planned)

(4) Term

Execution date: March 30, 2022

Execution date: March 30, 2022

Maturity date: March 30, 2032

Maturity date: March 30, 2032

(5)

Interest rates

The base interest rate plus the spread

(6) Arranger

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(7) Agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(8)

Participating financial

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

institutions

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.

3. Future prospects

The impact of this event on the financial results has been incorporated into the consolidated financial forecasts of FY3/2022 announced on March 8, 2022.

End

Disclaimer

UT Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
