UT : Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement
03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
March 8, 2022
UT Group Co., Ltd.
Yoichi Wakayama, President, Representative Director & CEO
Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive Officer and Division Manager, General Affairs Division +81-3-5447-1710
Announcement regarding the Conclusion of the Syndicated Loan Agreement
UT Group announces that its Board of Directors held a meeting on March 8, 2022 and resolved to conclude a syndicated loan agreement totaling 10 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as an arranger and agent, as follows:
1. The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement
The purpose of the syndicated loan agreement is to build a flexible and stable financial foundation for future business expansion and business development.
2. Outline of the syndicated loan
(Tranche A)
(Tranche B)
(1)
Form
Term loan
Term loan
(2)
Composition amount
7.5 billion yen
2.5 billion yen
(3) Agreement date
March 25, 2022 (planned)
(4) Term
Execution date: March 30, 2022
Execution date: March 30, 2022
Maturity date: March 30, 2032
Maturity date: March 30, 2032
(5)
Interest rates
The base interest rate plus the spread
(6) Arranger
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(7) Agent
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(8)
Participating financial
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
institutions
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.
3. Future prospects
The impact of this event on the financial results has been incorporated into the consolidated financial forecasts of FY3/2022 announced on March 8, 2022.