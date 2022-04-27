Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. UT Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2146   JP3949500007

UT GROUP CO., LTD.

(2146)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
2890.00 JPY   -1.30%
03:25aUT : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder
PU
04/22UT : Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee
PU
04/19Haitong Unitrust Lists $1 Billion Borrowing Program on Hong Kong Bourse
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UT : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
April 27, 2022

UT Group Co., Ltd.

Yoichi Wakayama, President, Representative Director & CEO

(Securities code:For inquiries:

2146, TSE Prime Market)

Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive Officer and Division Manager, General Affairs Division+81-3-5447-1710

Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder

UT Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the following change in its major shareholder as of April 19, 2022.

1. Background of the change

As of April 26, 2022, the shareholder listed below submitted the Large Shareholding Report (report of change (6)) to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau and the Company confirmed the changes in its major shareholders.

2. Outline of change in major shareholder

(1)Name

T. Rowe Price Japan, Inc.

(2)Address

1-9-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)Representative

Naoyuki Honda, Representative Director, President and CEO

(4)Business

Investment management

3. Before and after the change, number of voting rights (number of shares) held by the major shareholder and percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders

Number of voting rights (Number of shares held)

Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders

Shareholder rank

Before change

(as of November 16, 2020)

44,213 (4,421,300 shares)

10.96

After change (April 19, 2022)

40,151 (4,015,100 shares)

9.95

Notes. 1) Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders is calculated using voting rights

(403,497) of all shareholders, which excludes shares with no voting right from total issued shares (40,363,067) as of March 31, 2022.

  • 2) Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders is rounded off to two decimal places.

  • 3) The above is based on the Large Shareholding Report (report of change (6)) submitted by the shareholder. The Company has not confirmed the actual number of shares under the shareholder's name. Shareholder rank has also not been confirmed, and is thus not included.

4. Outlook

This change in ownership status of a major shareholder is based on the Large Shareholding Report (Statement of Change (6)), and as such there will be no impact on the Company's outlook that should be noted.

End

Disclaimer

UT Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
