UT : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder

April 27, 2022

UT Group Co., Ltd.

Yoichi Wakayama, President, Representative Director & CEO

(Securities code:For inquiries:

2146, TSE Prime Market)

Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive Officer and Division Manager, General Affairs Division+81-3-5447-1710

Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholder

UT Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the following change in its major shareholder as of April 19, 2022.

1. Background of the change

As of April 26, 2022, the shareholder listed below submitted the Large Shareholding Report (report of change (6)) to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau and the Company confirmed the changes in its major shareholders.

2. Outline of change in major shareholder

(1)Name T. Rowe Price Japan, Inc. (2)Address 1-9-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3)Representative Naoyuki Honda, Representative Director, President and CEO (4)Business Investment management

3. Before and after the change, number of voting rights (number of shares) held by the major shareholder and percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders

Number of voting rights (Number of shares held) Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders Shareholder rank Before change (as of November 16, 2020) 44,213 (4,421,300 shares) 10.96 － After change (April 19, 2022) 40,151 (4,015,100 shares) 9.95 －

Notes. 1) Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders is calculated using voting rights

(403,497) of all shareholders, which excludes shares with no voting right from total issued shares (40,363,067) as of March 31, 2022.

2) Percentage of the number of voting rights of all shareholders is rounded off to two decimal places.

3) The above is based on the Large Shareholding Report (report of change (6)) submitted by the shareholder. The Company has not confirmed the actual number of shares under the shareholder's name. Shareholder rank has also not been confirmed, and is thus not included.

4. Outlook

This change in ownership status of a major shareholder is based on the Large Shareholding Report (Statement of Change (6)), and as such there will be no impact on the Company's outlook that should be noted.

End