UT : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares（Conversion into Subsidiary）of Progress Group Co.,Ltd.by UT Group

April 23, 2021 Company name: UT Group Co., Ltd. Representative: Yoichi Wakayama, President, Representative Director & CEO (Securities code number: 2146, TSE First Section) For inquiries: Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive Officer and Division Manager, General Affairs Division TEL: +81-3-5447-1710

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares (Conversion into Subsidiary)

of Progress Group Co., Ltd. by UT Group

The Board of Directors' meeting of UT Group Co., Ltd., held today, resolved that UT Group will acquire all shares of Progress Group Co., Ltd. as follows, and make it a subsidiary.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

Given heightened concerns over the resurgence and prolonged spread of the COVID-19 virus, the employment situation has been weak in Japan. Going forward, we anticipate that the supply and demand conditions of labor in Japan will be affected by the recovery of socio-economic activities and by agile, effective employment policies and that the way to use human resources will structurally change. At present, personnel demand, particularly in the manufacturing industry, has been recovering significantly, as production activities, particularly in the semiconductor and electronic parts sectors and automobile-related sectors, have been recovering and the long-sluggishjobs-to-applicants ratio has bottomed out.

Under the ongoing Fourth Medium-Term Management Plan formulated in May 2020, in addition to expanding its share of personnel dispatch to the major manufacturing industries, which is the existing core business area, UT Group has been establishing a stable employment environment at local workplaces through alliances with or acquisitions of leading local companies, and is building a career platform system that spans regions.

Progress Co., Ltd., which belongs to Progress Group, does business mainly in Aichi Prefecture but also in Gifu, Mie, Nagano and Ibaraki prefectures. The company is engaged in personnel dispatch, etc., mainly in the manufacturing industry of automobiles, automotive parts, electronic parts, and rubber products. With approximately 1,100 Japanese and non-Japanese employees employed as dispatch workers, the company provides high-quality services to satisfy local producers' requirements in personnel.

The Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture, is a regional center of industries, and where the automobile industry and other major manufacturing industries are concentrated. The UT Group, mainly UT Aim, has established strong relationships with clients in the region. The UT Group's regional business base will be expanded by SURI-EMU Corporation, which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on May 31,

