UT : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares（Conversion into Subsidiary）of Progress Group Co.,Ltd.by UT Group
04/23/2021 | 04:02am EDT
April 23, 2021
Company name:
UT Group Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Yoichi Wakayama, President,
Representative Director & CEO
(Securities code number: 2146,
TSE First Section)
For inquiries:
Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive
Officer and Division Manager,
General Affairs Division
TEL:
+81-3-5447-1710
Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares (Conversion into Subsidiary)
of Progress Group Co., Ltd. by UT Group
The Board of Directors' meeting of UT Group Co., Ltd., held today, resolved that UT Group will acquire all shares of Progress Group Co., Ltd. as follows, and make it a subsidiary.
1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares
Given heightened concerns over the resurgence and prolonged spread of the COVID-19 virus, the employment situation has been weak in Japan. Going forward, we anticipate that the supply and demand conditions of labor in Japan will be affected by the recovery of socio-economic activities and by agile, effective employment policies and that the way to use human resources will structurally change. At present, personnel demand, particularly in the manufacturing industry, has been recovering significantly, as production activities, particularly in the semiconductor and electronic parts sectors and automobile-related sectors, have been recovering and the long-sluggishjobs-to-applicants ratio has bottomed out.
Under the ongoing Fourth Medium-Term Management Plan formulated in May 2020, in addition to expanding its share of personnel dispatch to the major manufacturing industries, which is the existing core business area, UT Group has been establishing a stable employment environment at local workplaces through alliances with or acquisitions of leading local companies, and is building a career platform system that spans regions.
Progress Co., Ltd., which belongs to Progress Group, does business mainly in Aichi Prefecture but also in Gifu, Mie, Nagano and Ibaraki prefectures. The company is engaged in personnel dispatch, etc., mainly in the manufacturing industry of automobiles, automotive parts, electronic parts, and rubber products. With approximately 1,100 Japanese and non-Japanese employees employed as dispatch workers, the company provides high-quality services to satisfy local producers' requirements in personnel.
The Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture, is a regional center of industries, and where the automobile industry and other major manufacturing industries are concentrated. The UT Group, mainly UT Aim, has established strong relationships with clients in the region. The UT Group's regional business base will be expanded by SURI-EMU Corporation, which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on May 31,
2021, and by Progress Group. By utilizing the operating, client and recruitment bases of each company in business development, UT's career platform within the region will be further expanded and deepened. We will thereby strengthen our ability to respond to the needs of our clients and the employment environment, which will change significantly in the future, and will continue to provide stable, high-quality services to our clients. As a platform company that supports more diverse workstyles, we are committed to helping solve the major challenge of securing human resources at manufacturing sites that support the deep roots of manufacturing in Japan, where the decline in the working population has required new approaches to staffing factories.
2. Outline of a company to be converted into a subsidiary (Progress Group Co., Ltd.)
(1)
Name
Progress Group Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
3-71,Daichi-Shinmachi, Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture
(3)
Name and title of the
Toru Kani, President and Representative Director
representative
(4)
Business
Management of subsidiaries and real estate rent
(5)
Capital
100 million yen
(6)
Established
June 25, 2019
(7)
Major shareholder and
Rising Japan Equity No.2 Investment LLP
ownership percentage
There is no particular capital relationship that should
Capital
be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor
relationship
between UT Group's related persons and companies
and the company's related persons and companies.
There is no particular personnel relationship that
Relationships between
Personnel
should be disclosed between UT Group and the
(8)
UT Group and the
company, nor between UT Group's related persons
relationship
company
and companies and the company's related persons
and companies.
There is no particular business relationship that should
Business
be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor
relationship
between UT Group's related persons and companies
and the company's related persons and companies.
(9)
Operating performance and financial condition in the last three fiscal years
Fiscal years
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
Net assets
－
－
943 million yen
Total assets
－
－
3,058 million yen
BPS
－
－
47,177 yen
Net sales
－
－
－ million yen
Operating profit
－
－
-5 million yen
Ordinary profit
－
－
-56 million yen
Net profit
－
－
-56 million yen
EPS
－
－
-2,822 yen
Note: Since the company was established in June 2019, the financial status and operating results are only available for the fiscal year ended March 2020.
3. Outline of a company to be converted into a second-tier subsidiary company (Progress Co., Ltd.)
(1)
Name
Progress Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
3-71,Daichi-Shinmachi, Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture
(3)
Name and title of the
Toru Kani, President and Representative Director
representative
(4)
Business
Personnel dispatch and contracting business
(5)
Capital
10 million yen
(6)
Established
April 1, 1997
(7)
Major shareholder and
Progress Co., Ltd.
ownership percentage
There is no particular capital relationship that should
Capital
be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor
relationship
between UT Group's related persons and companies
and the company's related persons and companies.
There is no particular personnel relationship that
Relationships between
Personnel
should be disclosed between UT Group and the
(8)
UT Group and the
company, nor between UT Group's related persons
relationship
company
and companies and the company's related persons
and companies.
There is no particular business relationship that should
Business
be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor
relationship
between UT Group's related persons and companies
and the company's related persons and companies.
(9)
Operating performance and financial condition in the last three fiscal years
Fiscal years
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
Net assets
445 million yen
241 million yen
390 million yen
Total assets
895 million yen
818 million yen
1,276 million yen
BPS
2,225,970 yen
1,206,165 yen
1,953,025 yen
Net sales
3,182 million yen
3,762 million yen
4,569 million yen
Operating profit
97 million yen
116 million yen
192 million yen
Ordinary profit
105 million yen
122 million yen
323 million yen
Net profit
85 million yen
82 million yen
67 million yen
EPS
428,846 yen
414,119 yen
339,590 yen
4. Outline of a party from whom shares will be acquired
(1)
Name
Rising Japan Equity No.2 Investment LLP
(2)
Address
1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Rationale for the
The Law Concerning Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership
establishment, etc.
Contracts
Purpose of
The objective is to provide risk money for financial needs such as
establishment
business expansion, business restructuring, and succession of small and
(4)
medium-sized enterprises supporting the Japanese economy, and to
provide business financing that supports sustainable growth and further
growth through hands-on management support.
(5)
Established
February 1, 2017
(6)
Total amount of
30,750 million yen (maximum)
investment
Shareholders, equity
Domestic institutional investors and corporations
(7)
participation ratios,
and investor profile
Name
Rising Japan Equity Inc.
Address
1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Outline of the
Name and title
Tetsuo Maruyama, President and Representative
(8)
of the
Director
managing partner
representative
Business
Investment management
Capital
100 million yen
Relationship
There is no particular capital relationship that should
between UT
be disclosed between UT Group and the fund, nor
Relationships
Group and the
between UT Group's related persons and companies
(9)
between UT Group
fund
and the fund's related persons and companies.
and the fund
Relationships
There is no particular personnel relationship that
between UT
should be disclosed between UT Group and the
Group and the
managing partner, nor between UT Group's related
managing
persons and companies and the managing partner's
partner
related persons and companies.
5. Number of shares to acquire, the purchase price, and shareholding before and after the acquisition
(1)
Number of shares held before
- Shares
the change
(Voting rights ownership: －%)
(2)
Number of shares to acquire
20,000 shares
(Voting rights ownership: 100.0%)
Progress Group common stock
3,085 million yen
(3)
Purchase price
Advisory costs, etc. (Approximate)
10 million yen
Total (Approximate)
3,095 million yen
(4)
Number of shares to be held
20,000 shares
(Voting rights ownership: 100.0%)
6. Date
(1)
Date of resolution of the Board of Directors meeting
April 23, 2021
(2)
Date of signing contract for share transfer
April 23, 2021
(3)
Execution date of share transfer
May 27, 2021 (plan)
7. Outlook
The impact of this transaction to UT Group's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2022 will be incorporated into the consolidated earnings forecasts for the year, which is scheduled to be announced in May 2021.