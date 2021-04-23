Log in
    2146   JP3949500007

UT GROUP CO., LTD.

(2146)
UT : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares（Conversion into Subsidiary）of Progress Group Co.,Ltd.by UT Group

04/23/2021 | 04:02am EDT
April 23, 2021

Company name:

UT Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Yoichi Wakayama, President,

Representative Director & CEO

(Securities code number: 2146,

TSE First Section)

For inquiries:

Takahito Yamada, Senior Executive

Officer and Division Manager,

General Affairs Division

TEL:

+81-3-5447-1710

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares (Conversion into Subsidiary)

of Progress Group Co., Ltd. by UT Group

The Board of Directors' meeting of UT Group Co., Ltd., held today, resolved that UT Group will acquire all shares of Progress Group Co., Ltd. as follows, and make it a subsidiary.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

Given heightened concerns over the resurgence and prolonged spread of the COVID-19 virus, the employment situation has been weak in Japan. Going forward, we anticipate that the supply and demand conditions of labor in Japan will be affected by the recovery of socio-economic activities and by agile, effective employment policies and that the way to use human resources will structurally change. At present, personnel demand, particularly in the manufacturing industry, has been recovering significantly, as production activities, particularly in the semiconductor and electronic parts sectors and automobile-related sectors, have been recovering and the long-sluggishjobs-to-applicants ratio has bottomed out.

Under the ongoing Fourth Medium-Term Management Plan formulated in May 2020, in addition to expanding its share of personnel dispatch to the major manufacturing industries, which is the existing core business area, UT Group has been establishing a stable employment environment at local workplaces through alliances with or acquisitions of leading local companies, and is building a career platform system that spans regions.

Progress Co., Ltd., which belongs to Progress Group, does business mainly in Aichi Prefecture but also in Gifu, Mie, Nagano and Ibaraki prefectures. The company is engaged in personnel dispatch, etc., mainly in the manufacturing industry of automobiles, automotive parts, electronic parts, and rubber products. With approximately 1,100 Japanese and non-Japanese employees employed as dispatch workers, the company provides high-quality services to satisfy local producers' requirements in personnel.

The Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture, is a regional center of industries, and where the automobile industry and other major manufacturing industries are concentrated. The UT Group, mainly UT Aim, has established strong relationships with clients in the region. The UT Group's regional business base will be expanded by SURI-EMU Corporation, which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on May 31,

2021, and by Progress Group. By utilizing the operating, client and recruitment bases of each company in business development, UT's career platform within the region will be further expanded and deepened. We will thereby strengthen our ability to respond to the needs of our clients and the employment environment, which will change significantly in the future, and will continue to provide stable, high-quality services to our clients. As a platform company that supports more diverse workstyles, we are committed to helping solve the major challenge of securing human resources at manufacturing sites that support the deep roots of manufacturing in Japan, where the decline in the working population has required new approaches to staffing factories.

2. Outline of a company to be converted into a subsidiary (Progress Group Co., Ltd.)

(1)

Name

Progress Group Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

3-71,Daichi-Shinmachi, Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of the

Toru Kani, President and Representative Director

representative

(4)

Business

Management of subsidiaries and real estate rent

(5)

Capital

100 million yen

(6)

Established

June 25, 2019

(7)

Major shareholder and

Rising Japan Equity No.2 Investment LLP

ownership percentage

There is no particular capital relationship that should

Capital

be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor

relationship

between UT Group's related persons and companies

and the company's related persons and companies.

There is no particular personnel relationship that

Relationships between

Personnel

should be disclosed between UT Group and the

(8)

UT Group and the

company, nor between UT Group's related persons

relationship

company

and companies and the company's related persons

and companies.

There is no particular business relationship that should

Business

be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor

relationship

between UT Group's related persons and companies

and the company's related persons and companies.

(9)

Operating performance and financial condition in the last three fiscal years

Fiscal years

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

Net assets

943 million yen

Total assets

3,058 million yen

BPS

47,177 yen

Net sales

million yen

Operating profit

-5 million yen

Ordinary profit

-56 million yen

Net profit

-56 million yen

EPS

-2,822 yen

Note: Since the company was established in June 2019, the financial status and operating results are only available for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

3. Outline of a company to be converted into a second-tier subsidiary company (Progress Co., Ltd.)

(1)

Name

Progress Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

3-71,Daichi-Shinmachi, Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of the

Toru Kani, President and Representative Director

representative

(4)

Business

Personnel dispatch and contracting business

(5)

Capital

10 million yen

(6)

Established

April 1, 1997

(7)

Major shareholder and

Progress Co., Ltd.

ownership percentage

There is no particular capital relationship that should

Capital

be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor

relationship

between UT Group's related persons and companies

and the company's related persons and companies.

There is no particular personnel relationship that

Relationships between

Personnel

should be disclosed between UT Group and the

(8)

UT Group and the

company, nor between UT Group's related persons

relationship

company

and companies and the company's related persons

and companies.

There is no particular business relationship that should

Business

be disclosed between UT Group and the company, nor

relationship

between UT Group's related persons and companies

and the company's related persons and companies.

(9)

Operating performance and financial condition in the last three fiscal years

Fiscal years

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

Net assets

445 million yen

241 million yen

390 million yen

Total assets

895 million yen

818 million yen

1,276 million yen

BPS

2,225,970 yen

1,206,165 yen

1,953,025 yen

Net sales

3,182 million yen

3,762 million yen

4,569 million yen

Operating profit

97 million yen

116 million yen

192 million yen

Ordinary profit

105 million yen

122 million yen

323 million yen

Net profit

85 million yen

82 million yen

67 million yen

EPS

428,846 yen

414,119 yen

339,590 yen

4. Outline of a party from whom shares will be acquired

(1)

Name

Rising Japan Equity No.2 Investment LLP

(2)

Address

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Rationale for the

The Law Concerning Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership

establishment, etc.

Contracts

Purpose of

The objective is to provide risk money for financial needs such as

establishment

business expansion, business restructuring, and succession of small and

(4)

medium-sized enterprises supporting the Japanese economy, and to

provide business financing that supports sustainable growth and further

growth through hands-on management support.

(5)

Established

February 1, 2017

(6)

Total amount of

30,750 million yen (maximum)

investment

Shareholders, equity

Domestic institutional investors and corporations

(7)

participation ratios,

and investor profile

Name

Rising Japan Equity Inc.

Address

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Outline of the

Name and title

Tetsuo Maruyama, President and Representative

(8)

of the

Director

managing partner

representative

Business

Investment management

Capital

100 million yen

Relationship

There is no particular capital relationship that should

between UT

be disclosed between UT Group and the fund, nor

Relationships

Group and the

between UT Group's related persons and companies

(9)

between UT Group

fund

and the fund's related persons and companies.

and the fund

Relationships

There is no particular personnel relationship that

between UT

should be disclosed between UT Group and the

Group and the

managing partner, nor between UT Group's related

managing

persons and companies and the managing partner's

partner

related persons and companies.

5. Number of shares to acquire, the purchase price, and shareholding before and after the acquisition

(1)

Number of shares held before

- Shares

the change

(Voting rights ownership: %)

(2)

Number of shares to acquire

20,000 shares

(Voting rights ownership: 100.0%)

Progress Group common stock

3,085 million yen

(3)

Purchase price

Advisory costs, etc. (Approximate)

10 million yen

Total (Approximate)

3,095 million yen

(4)

Number of shares to be held

20,000 shares

(Voting rights ownership: 100.0%)

6. Date

(1)

Date of resolution of the Board of Directors meeting

April 23, 2021

(2)

Date of signing contract for share transfer

April 23, 2021

(3)

Execution date of share transfer

May 27, 2021 (plan)

7. Outlook

The impact of this transaction to UT Group's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2022 will be incorporated into the consolidated earnings forecasts for the year, which is scheduled to be announced in May 2021.

End

Disclaimer

UT Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
