Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Utah Medical Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTMD   US9174881089

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

(UTMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:40 2022-08-02 am EDT
89.11 USD   -2.80%
10:22aUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
07/28UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Second Calendar Quarter and First Half 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
07/26UTAH MEDICAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utah Medical Products : Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.



7043 South 300 West
Midvale, Utah 84047
Telephone: 801-566-1200
Fax: 801-566-7305
Nasdaq Symbol: UTMD
www.utahmed.com

PRESS RELEASE

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Contact: Crystal Rios

August 2, 2022

(801) 566-1200


Salt Lake City, Utah - Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents ($.29) per share of common stock payable on October 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. This is a 1.8% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Disclaimer

Utah Medical Products Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
10:22aUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
07/28UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Second Calendar Quarter and..
PU
07/26UTAH MEDICAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26Earnings Flash (UTMD) UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS Posts Q2 Revenue $13.4M
MT
07/26UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Second Calendar Quarter and First Half 2022
AQ
07/26Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
07/26Tranche Update on Utah Medical Products, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August..
CI
06/16UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11INSIDER SELL : Utah Medical Products
MT
05/11UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,1 M - -
Net income 2021 14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
EV / Sales 2021 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin Leighton Cornwell Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Brian Lee Koopman Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Ernst G. Hoyer Lead Independent Director
Paul Olson Richins Independent Director
Barbara A. Payne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.-8.32%334
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.18%191 763
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.02%123 676
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.41%69 775
HOYA CORPORATION-19.35%37 761
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-19.15%36 931