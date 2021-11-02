Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Utah Medical Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTMD   US9174881089

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

(UTMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend - Form 8-K

11/02/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend

Contact: Crystal Rios

November 2, 2021

(801) 566-1200

Salt Lake City, Utah -Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of two dollars ($2.00) per share of common stock payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. This dividend replaces the normal quarterly dividend, and will be paid in December rather than in early 2022.

A key long term UTMD business objective has been to maximize returns for its stockholders. In recent years, the annual dividend distributed has been about $4 million per year. In 2019 and in 2021 to date (excluding the 2020 pandemic year in which net income was temporarily depressed), dividends represented about 28% of UTMD's net income (after a provision for corporate income taxes).

Chairman Kevin Cornwell states, "I would like to help explain the rationale for this $7.3 million special dividend:

A) UTMD generally endeavors to utilize cash not needed to support normal operations in one or a combination of the following:

1) to continue to invest at an opportune time in ways that will enhance future profitability;

2) to make additional investments in new technology and/or processes; and/or

3) to acquire a product line or another company that will augment revenue and EPS growth, better utilizing UTMD's existing infrastructure.

According to its SEC filings, when UTMD has grown cash beyond these three strategic uses, the Company will continue to return cash to stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases when the stock appears undervalued.

At September 30, 2021 UTMD's cash and investment balances at $64.3 million were $12.7 million higher than at December 31, 2020 despite having previously paid $3.1 million in dividends during the first nine months of 2021. During 2020, in addition to paying $4.1 million in dividends to stockholders, UTMD used $7.0 million of cash to repurchase its shares in the open market, thus improving remaining stockholders' value. Because the Company has not been able to repurchase shares in 2021, the special dividend can be viewed as the Board of Directors returning cash in the form of a dividend in lieu of repurchasing shares.

B) For investors subject to income taxes on dividends, a larger and earlier dividend payment should be of benefit given anticipated changes in 2022 U.S. income tax provisions.

C) UTMD will retain its ability to allocate cash according to the three strategic uses above after distribution of this special dividend, because management estimates that the Company's cash balance at December 31, 2021 will remain close to what was at September 30, 2021 due to continued excellent operating performance."

Investors are cautioned that this press release contains forward looking statements and that actual events may differ from those projected or expected.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website atwww.utahmed.com.

Disclaimer

Utah Medical Products Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:59:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
01:00pUtah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
12:53pUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:20aUtah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend
PU
10/26UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Third Calendar Quarter and Nine Months 2021 - Fo..
PU
10/26UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
10/26Tranche Update on Utah Medical Products, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August..
CI
10/26UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Third Quarter and Nine Months of Year 2021
PU
10/26UTAH MEDICAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (UTMD) UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS Posts Q3 Revenue $12.6M
MT
10/26UTMD Reports Financial Performance for Third Calendar Quarter and Nine Months 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,2 M - -
Net income 2020 10,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 51,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 361 M 361 M -
EV / Sales 2019 7,66x
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin Leighton Cornwell Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Brian Lee Koopman Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Ernst G. Hoyer Lead Independent Director
Barbara A. Payne Independent Director
James H. Beeson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.17.33%361
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.76%228 587
MEDTRONIC PLC2.64%161 807
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.87%69 802
DEXCOM, INC.69.66%60 796
HOYA CORPORATION23.02%56 739