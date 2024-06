Aviakompaniya UTair PAO (Public Joint-Stock Company UTair Aviation), is engaged in passenger and cargo transportation using airplanes and helicopters. The Company operates through two segments: Passenger transportation and Helicopter services. The Passenger transportation segment includes regular and charter flights, cargo transportation. It provides aircraft and cargo transportation on domestic and international routes using various types of aircraft. The Helicopter services segment includes installation works, forest ariel surveillance and aerochemical services, search and rescue ariel works, urgent medical evacuation, aerial-visual works, monitoring oil and gas pipelines, as well as passenger transportation services. It provides air transportation services to United Nations peacekeeping missions in various regions of the world. The Company offers aviation services, such as airport services, aircraft repairs and maintenance services, and aviation personnel training.

Sector Airlines