Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Utenos Trikotazas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTR1L   LT0000109324

UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB

(UTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/22 06:29:33 am EDT
0.7000 EUR    0.00%
06:01aUtenos trikotažas AB annual information 2021
GL
06:00aUtenos trikotažas AB annual information 2021
AQ
06:00aResolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

04/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Actions taken and resolutions made according to agenda issues of the Ordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos Trikotažas (the “Company”) Shareholders on 29 April 2022:

1.     Consolidated annual report of the Company for 2021.
Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year of 2021 prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditor and approved by the Management Board was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

2.     Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for 2021.
Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for the year 2021 was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

3.     Approval of the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2021.
To approve the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021.

4.      Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2021.  
To distribute the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2021 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).

5.     Election of a new member of the Management Board to a vacant position.
In place of the vacant position in the Management Board, to elect this candidate as member of the Company‘s Management Board: JELENA GRIŠINA.             

The new member is elected to serve as member of the Management Board of the Company until the expiry of the term of office of the current Management Board, which was elected by the decision of the general meeting of shareholders on 28.04.2021. The new member of the Management Board shall start his/her activity upon the end of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that elected him/her.

The sixth Management Board member is not to be elected at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ENCLOSED:

  • Consolidated and the Company's financial statements for 2021, Consolidated annual report and independent auditor's report;
  • Profit (loss) distribution of the Company for 2021.


Additional information is available from Živilė Jonaitytė, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 686 5193.
Vytautas Vaškys, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachments


All news about UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB
06:01aUtenos trikotažas AB annual information 2021
GL
06:00aUtenos trikotažas AB annual information 2021
AQ
06:00aResolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
01:31aNomeda Kaučikienė becomes the new CEO of Utenos Trikotažas
GL
01:30aNomeda Kaučikienė becomes the new CEO of Utenos Trikotažas
AQ
04/08Notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotažas Shareholders
AQ
03/01AB Utenos Trikotazas Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
02/28Utenos Trikotažas Group earned 30.4 million revenue in 2021
AQ
02/23Notice of resignation of a member of the Board
AQ
02/23CEO of Utenos Trikotažas to change
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,4 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2021 -2,48 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net Debt 2021 5,92 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,65 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 022
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB
Duration : Period :
Utenos Trikotazas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
ivile Jonaityte Chief Financial Officer
Dovile TamoSeviCiene Chairman
Giedrius Gromskis Director
Jolanta Streiiene Head-Sales Department
Marius ielys Head-Marketing Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB-7.28%7
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-1.86%2 984
TEIJIN LIMITED-5.87%1 992
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-55.15%1 750
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-18.79%1 670
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-19.96%1 380