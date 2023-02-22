Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Utenos Trikotazas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTR1L   LT0000109324

UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB

(UTR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05:58:06 2023-02-17 am EST
0.6700 EUR    0.00%
01/03Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01/03Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
01/03Utenos Trikotazas AB Announces Board Elections
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utenos Trikotazas : Wool fleece? Yes, please!

02/22/2023 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When our long-term partner Northern Playground approached us with this revolutionary idea, we instantly thought let's do this! We were inspired to challenge the use of polyester fleece and saw the opportunity to combine our expertise in working with wool materials and Northern Playground's innovative ideas.

We were impressed by the new fabric's softness, warmth, durability, and breathability. Together with our Community, who we involve in our design process, the project grew to a concept around an entire series of wool fleece products. Our market survey shows very high scores of how much people love these products

says Northern Playground.

The development of this new wool fleece fabric was a collaborative effort, and we are proud to have created a product that is not only environmentally friendly, reducing micro plastic pollution, but is also nice to wear. The response from the market has been overwhelmingly positive, with the collection selling out in most sizes shortly after its launch in November 2022.

Here're some details of what we've done with wool:

✔️ Our wool fleece is made from 95% organic wool fiber and 5% elastane, providing thermoregulatory properties that make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor clothing.
✔️ The biggest challenge was to fleece the wool, but we managed to get it just right - cozy, warming, and extremely soft wool fleece in its inner part.
✔️ It has thermoregulatory properties and dries quickly enough, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor clothing.
✔️ Wool is self-cleaning and requires less frequent washing.

We are proud of our partnership with Northern Playground and are always looking for new challenges where we can contribute to a more sustainable fashion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Utenos Trikotazas AB published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB
01/03Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01/03Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
01/03Utenos Trikotazas AB Announces Board Elections
CI
01/03Reporting dates in 2023
GL
01/03Reporting dates in 2023
AQ
2022Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotažas Shareholders
GL
2022Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotažas Shareholders
AQ
2022Notice of resignation of a member of the Board
GL
2022Notice of resignation of a member of the Board
AQ
2022Utenos Trikotazas AB Announces Resignations of Members of the Board
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,4 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2021 -2,97 M -3,17 M -3,17 M
Net Debt 2021 5,95 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,37 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 939
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB
Duration : Period :
Utenos Trikotazas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nomeda Kaucikien Head-Business Development
ivile Jonaityte Finance Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dovile TamoSeviCiene Chairman
Giedrius Gromskis Director
Jolanta Streiiene Head-Sales Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB6.35%7
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED18.35%2 527
TEIJIN LIMITED12.50%2 076
TRIDENT LIMITED-7.88%1 930
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD22.67%1 535
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION33.14%1 503