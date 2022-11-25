Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UTI Asset Management Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543238   INE094J01016

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(543238)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
689.35 INR   +0.18%
03:44aUti Asset Management : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
10/21Transcript : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/20UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UTI Asset Management : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. No.: UTI/AMC/CS/SE/2022-23/0261

Date: 25th November, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC

Scrip Code / Symbol: 543238 / UTIAMC

Sub: Allotment of 240 equity shares under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 240 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs. 1,26,96,51,450 (12,69,65,145 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,96,53,850 (12,69,65,385 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

For UTI Asset Management Company Limited

Arvind

Bhagwan Das

Patkar

Arvind Patkar

Digitally signed by Arvind Bhagwan Das Patkar

Date: 2022.11.25 13:19:27 +05'30'

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
03:44aUti Asset Management : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
10/21Transcript : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct..
CI
10/20UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
09/05Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Joins Race to Acquire Stake in UTI AMC
CI
08/17Uti Asset Management : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/16Tata Mutual Fund Reportedly Eyes Majority Stake in UTI AMC
CI
07/27Transcript : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul..
CI
07/27UTI Asset Management Company Limited Announces Resignation of Sanjay Varshneya, with Ef..
CI
07/26UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
07/25UTI Asset Management Company Limited Appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as Managing Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 14 399 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2023 6 023 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 87 523 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 358
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UTI Asset Management Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 689,35 INR
Average target price 981,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imtaiyazur Rahman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Indranil Choudhury Co-President & Head-Human Resources
Debasish Mohanty Co-President, Head-Retail & Investor Service
Surojit Saha Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-34.30%1 072
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.45%8 417
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-30.03%7 741
AMP LIMITED31.19%2 684
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED28.21%1 982
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-26.10%1 907