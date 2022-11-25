UTI Asset Management : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Ref. No.: UTI/AMC/CS/SE/2022-23/0261 Date: 25th November, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC Scrip Code / Symbol: 543238 / UTIAMC

Sub: Allotment of 240 equity shares under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 240 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs. 1,26,96,51,450 (12,69,65,145 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,96,53,850 (12,69,65,385 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

For UTI Asset Management Company Limited