UTI Asset Management : Newspaper Advertisements

Ref. No.: UTI/AMC/CS/SE/2022-23/0182
Date: 9th April, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street
Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC
Scrip Code/Symbol: 543238/UTIAMC
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Publication of Notice of Board Meeting
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 8th April, 2022, we are enclosing herewith the copies of newspaper advertisements on "Notice of Board Meeting" published in 'Financial Express', 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' today i.e. 9th April, 2022.
We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your respective websites.
Thanking you,
For UTI Asset Management Company Limited
Arvind Patkar
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
