  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UTI Asset Management Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543238   INE094J01016

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(543238)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
965.90 INR   -0.46%
03/16UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
01/28UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021UTI Asset Management Consolidated Profit Jumps 67% in Fiscal Q2
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UTI Asset Management : Newspaper Advertisements

04/11/2022 | 12:19am EDT
Ref. No.: UTI/AMC/CS/SE/2022-23/0182

Date: 9th April, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC

Scrip Code/Symbol: 543238/UTIAMC

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Publication of Notice of Board Meeting

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 8th April, 2022, we are enclosing herewith the copies of newspaper advertisements on "Notice of Board Meeting" published in 'Financial Express', 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' today i.e. 9th April, 2022.

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

For UTI Asset Management Company Limited

Arvind Patkar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
