UTI Asset Management : Outcome of Board Meeting

Mr. Flemming Madsen and Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman are not related to any Director on the Board of the Company. They are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of the order of SEBI or any other such authority. The brief profile of Mr. Madsen and Mr. Rahman are enclosed herewith as Annexure - I.

the appointment of Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman (DIN: 01818725) as the Managing Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

the appointment of Mr. Flemming Madsen (DIN: 02904543) (Nominee of T. Rowe Price International Ltd) who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), as a Nominee Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) has, in its meeting held today i.e. 21st June, 2022, inter-alia transacted the following businesses:

Brief Profile of Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman:

Imtaiyazur Rahman is the Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director of the Company. He has more than 32 years of experience in management, business leadership, leading change and forming strategic alliances. He joined the UTI Group in 1998 as part of UTI Investor Technology Services Ltd. and joined UTI AMC Ltd. in the year 2003. He was also the CFO of the Company from the year 2005. In his role as Group President & Chief Finance Officer, he headed the functions of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Information Technology, Board related matters, Offshore funds, Alternate Investments and Portfolio Management Services.

He is a Science graduate, Fellow member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Certified Public Accountant (USA) and GAMP from Indian School of Business and Kellogg School of Management. He has been conferred a Honorary doctorate degree, D.Litt, by the ITM University, Raipur.

Mr. Rahman is on the Board of UTI International (Singapore), UTI International Ltd. Guernsey, UTI Venture Funds Management Co. Pvt. Ltd., UTI Capital Ltd., UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd. and IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Limited. He is a member of the CII National Committee on Financial Markets as well as the Banking & Finance Committee of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He was on the Board of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and is presently a permanent invitee to the AMFI Board Meetings.

Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Sumeet Machines Ltd., Leasing Finance India Ltd., Bells Controls Ltd., New India Rubber Works (P) Ltd. and S. Gupta & Co.

Brief Profile of Mr. Flemming Madsen:

Mr. Flemming Madsen is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Head of Global Financial Intermediaries at T. Rowe Price. He is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price International Ltd and member of the EMEA Distribution Executive Committee. He has been associated with T. Rowe Price for 22 years. His total 38 years' experience in the financial industry includes capital markets transactions, investment banking, and asset management.