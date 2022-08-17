Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UTI Asset Management Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543238   INE094J01016

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(543238)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
861.80 INR   +15.01%
02:04aUTI ASSET MANAGEMENT : Spurt in Volume
PU
07/27TRANSCRIPT : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27UTI Asset Management Company Limited Announces Resignation of Sanjay Varshneya, with Effect from 26 July, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UTI Asset Management : Spurt in Volume

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. No.: UTI/AMC/CS/SE/2022-23/0228

Date: 17th August,

2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001 .

Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC

Scrip Code / Symbol: 543238 / UTIAMC

Sub: Clarification on increase in volume

Ref: Letter nos. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12173 and L/SURV/ONL/PV/SR/ 2022-2023 /144 dated 16th August, 2022 and 17th August, 2022 on 'Increase in Volume' received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited respectively

Dear Sir / Madam,

We would like to inform you that the company has complied with the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, including intimation to the stock exchanges of all the events / information etc. that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the company.

With reference to the above letter, we clarify that beyond the information already submitted to the stock exchanges and to the best of the information available with the management, we do not have any undisclosed / unpublished price sensitive information / announcement (including impending announcements) which may have bearing on the price / volume behavior of our scrip.

The increase in price / volume of our scrip on stock exchanges is purely market driven and the company / management have no control over such increase in price / volume. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on increase in price / volume of our scrip.

We assure you that the company will continue to adhere to all the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

For UTI Asset Management Company Limited

Arvind

Bhagwan

Das Patkar

Arvind Patkar

Digitally signed by Arvind Bhagwan Das Patkar

Date: 2022.08.17 10:52:46 +05'30'

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
02:04aUTI ASSET MANAGEMENT : Spurt in Volume
PU
07/27TRANSCRIPT : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27UTI Asset Management Company Limited Announces Resignation of Sanjay Varshneya, with Ef..
CI
07/26UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
07/25UTI Asset Management Company Limited Appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as Managing Director
CI
06/21UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/26UTI Asset Management Company Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
04/26UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
04/21UTI Asset Management Board to Consider Final Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 13 838 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2023 5 422 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net cash 2023 5 324 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 109 B 1 379 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
EV / Sales 2024 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 367
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UTI Asset Management Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 861,80 INR
Average target price 980,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imtaiyazur Rahman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Indranil Choudhury Co-President & Head-Human Resources
Debasish Mohanty Co-President, Head-Retail & Investor Service
Surojit Saha Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-17.87%1 379
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-25.81%8 231
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-3.82%7 904
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-26.87%1 861
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED16.90%1 850
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-17.25%1 599