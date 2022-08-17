UTI Asset Management : Spurt in Volume

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001 . Scrip Symbol: UTIAMC Scrip Code / Symbol: 543238 / UTIAMC Sub: Clarification on increase in volume

Ref: Letter nos. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12173 and L/SURV/ONL/PV/SR/ 2022-2023 /144 dated 16th August, 2022 and 17th August, 2022 on 'Increase in Volume' received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited respectively

Dear Sir / Madam,

We would like to inform you that the company has complied with the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, including intimation to the stock exchanges of all the events / information etc. that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the company.

With reference to the above letter, we clarify that beyond the information already submitted to the stock exchanges and to the best of the information available with the management, we do not have any undisclosed / unpublished price sensitive information / announcement (including impending announcements) which may have bearing on the price / volume behavior of our scrip.

The increase in price / volume of our scrip on stock exchanges is purely market driven and the company / management have no control over such increase in price / volume. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on increase in price / volume of our scrip.

We assure you that the company will continue to adhere to all the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

For UTI Asset Management Company Limited