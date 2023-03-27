Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. UTI Asset Management Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTIAMC   INE094J01016

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(UTIAMC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:02:26 2023-03-27 am EDT
641.50 INR   -2.45%
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as fears of global banking contagion ebb
RE
03/06UTI Asset Management Company Limited Launches UTI Long Duration Fund
CI
02/02Transcript : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as fears of global banking contagion ebb

03/27/2023 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday as authorities globally took steps to contain the banking turmoil, helping dispel some of the contagion fears.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,017.30 as of 10:35 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.43% to 57,774.50. The broader Asian equity indexes were subdued.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Pharma stocks rose 1% and was the top sectoral gainer.

First Citizens BancShares is to buy the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, while the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank said they are keeping a close watch on the impact of banking stress.

That helped cast an uneasy calm over fragile markets.

Domestically, a media report said that India's state-run lenders will submit a detailed scenario-mapped plan of various risks to the government within two weeks.

Indian financials were up 0.02%, while banks were flat. Indian lenders are expected to remain resilient in the wake of the global turmoil.

"Expect some stability in Indian markets after swift action by regulators on banking crisis so far in the West," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"The persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is a dampener on sentiment, though," she added.

Since the failure of SVB on March 9, FPIs have offloaded Indian equities in ten out of the 11 sessions.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries rose 2% after Kotak Institutional Equities called the stock a "compelling" buy.

Shares of Phoenix Mills jumped nearly 6% after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" recommendation.

Asset management companies like HDFC Asset Management , UTI Asset Management and Aditya Birla Sun Life declined after the government proposed to tax benefits from long-term debt mutual funds. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED -4.37% 324.6 Delayed Quote.-25.33%
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED 0.32% 934.15 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. -1.11% 582.55 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.22% 1667.75 Delayed Quote.-23.32%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.20% 83.95 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NIFTY 50 0.26% 16986.25 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.58% 2237 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.69% 57527.1 Real-time Quote.-5.45%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.26% 61.43 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED -0.62% 1285.8 End-of-day quote.-9.12%
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED -2.45% 641.5 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
All news about UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as fears of global banking contagion ebb
RE
03/06UTI Asset Management Company Limited Launches UTI Long Duration Fund
CI
02/02Transcript : UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb..
CI
02/01UTI Asset Management Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 13 496 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2023 5 107 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 83 504 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 379
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UTI Asset Management Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 657,60 INR
Average target price 941,10 INR
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imtaiyazur Rahman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Amandeep Singh Chopra Co-President & Head-Fixed Income
Indranil Choudhury Co-President & Head-Human Resources
Peshotan Dastoor Co-President & Head-Sales
Surojit Saha Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-23.61%1 014
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC7.17%7 777
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-6.00%7 358
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.33.09%2 262
AMP LIMITED-20.15%2 081
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-3.47%1 855
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer