INVL Technology results for 6 months of 2022

Equity of the Company and the Company's net asset value as of 30 June 2022 was EUR 37.43 million or EUR 3.10 per share. At the end of 2021, these figures were EUR 36.13 million and EUR 2.99 respectively.

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 33.86 million at the end of June 2022 and EUR 31.80 million at the end of June 2021.

The net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2022 was EUR 1.28 million, the net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 1.31 million.

Additional information:

The equity and net asset value of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, were EUR 37.432 million, or EUR 3.1017 per share, at the end of June this year. The figures rose 3.6% from the start of the year.

INVL Technology’s net profit in the first half of 2022 was EUR 1.277 million and remained at a similar level as in the same period last year (EUR 1.312 million).

Performance of INVL Technology’s business holdings

The businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages had aggregated revenues of EUR 21.7 million in the first half of this year, 19.5% more than in the same period of 2021. Their gross profit shrank 3.3% in the period of comparison to EUR 5.7 million, while their aggregated EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million and decreased 93.4%. The businesses’ performance was impacted by higher wage costs and weakened sales in foreign markets.

Lithuanian revenues of the businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages reached EUR 14.8 million and grew 47.6% compared with the year-ago period, while revenues abroad totalled EUR 6.9 million and fell 15.3%.

With the end of travel restrictions, INVL Technology’s companies are investing in active sales in foreign markets. “We think we’ll return sales in international markets to the pre-pandemic level already this year. Grounds for that are provided by contracts we have newly signed and are in the process of signing,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

International contracts that INVL Technology’s businesses have concluded this year include climate change monitoring, digital registries, consulting governments on digital transformation, and cyber security projects in countries such as Sint Maarten, Ghana, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Egypt, Ghana, Bangladesh and Botswana.

“Higher fees for new contracts in Lithuania and new contracts abroad will have a positive impact in the second half of this year and next year,” INVL Technology’s head noted.

INVL Technology’s companies operate in three directions. The company NRD Cyber Security works in the area of cyber security, the Novian group of companies works in the area of software and IT infrastructure services, and NRD Companies’ businesses work in business climate improvement and e-governance.

In July 2016, INVL Technology began to operate as a closed-end investment company. Its management was assumed by INVL Asset Management – a part of the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group INVL. INVL Technology will operate as a closed-end investment company until 14 July 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

