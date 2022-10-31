Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. UTIB INVL Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INC1L   LT0000128860

UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY

(INC1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:11 2022-10-28 am EDT
2.200 EUR    0.00%
03:03aINVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022
GL
02:59aINVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022
AQ
02:59aAnnouncement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022

10/31/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity of the Company and the Company's net asset value as of 30 September 2022 was EUR 37.35 million or EUR 3.09 per share. At the end of 2021, these figures were EUR 36.13 million and EUR 2.99 respectively.

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 33.91 million at the end of September 2022 and EUR 31.78 million at the end of September 2021.

The net profit of the Company for 9 months of 2022 was EUR 1.19 million, the net profit of the Company for 9 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 1.54 million.

Net asset value of the Company was positively influenced by the management and success fee provision, which decreased by 2,339 EUR thousand EUR during the 9 months of 2022, and by 1,535 thousand EUR during the 9 months of 2021.

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had an equity and net asset value of EUR 37.35 million at the end of the third quarter this year, or EUR 3.0948 per share. The figures were up 3.4% from the start of the year.

INVL Technology’s net profit for the first nine months of 2022 was EUR 1.194 million and compared to the same period last year decreased by 22.4%.

Performance of INVL Technology’s business holdings

The companies that INVL Technology owns and manages had aggregated revenues of EUR 32.9 million in the first three quarters of this year, 23.6% more than in the same period of 2021. Their gross profit correspondingly increased 9.6% to EUR 9.2 million, while their aggregated EBITDA was EUR 0.85 million and decreased 56.9%.

With regard to the geographic distribution of earnings, the businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages had revenues of EUR 21.8 million in Lithuania, or 43% more than in nine months of 2021, and EUR 11.1 million abroad, or 2.4% less.

“As we anticipated, the third quarter shows a positive picture – companies’ sales are up from last year. Foreign revenues continued to grow, reaching EUR 4.2 million in the third quarter compared to EUR 6.9 million the first half of the year,” says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

This year, he notes, INVL Technology’s business holdings are expected to maintain their fast pace of revenue growth and return to last year’s level of profitability. “We are continuing active sales and expect to ensure revenue growth in 2023 as well,” Tonkūnas says.

INVL Technology’s companies operate in three strategic directions. The company NRD Cyber Security works in cyber security, the Novian group of companies works in software and IT infrastructure services, and the NRD Companies businesses work in business climate improvement and e-governance.

INVL Technology began to operate as a closed-end investment company in July 2016. Its management was assumed by INVL Asset Management – a part of the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group INVL. INVL Technology will operate as a closed-end investment company until 14 July 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment


All news about UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
03:03aINVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022
GL
02:59aINVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022
AQ
02:59aAnnouncement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2022
GL
02:58aAnnouncement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2022
AQ
09/29Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
GL
09/29Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
AQ
09/15In the first half of 2022, NRD Companies continues to lead multi-level digital transfor..
GL
09/15In the first half of 2022, NRD Companies continues to lead multi-level digital transfor..
GL
09/12Novian's revenue grew 25.5% to EUR 14.5 million
GL
09/12Novian's revenue grew 25.5% to EUR 14.5 million
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 26,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
UTIB INVL Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Kristupas Baranauskas Chief Financial Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vida Juozapaviciene Director-Marketing & Operations
Nerijus Drobavicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY-19.71%26
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.50%99 869
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.41%62 812
UBS GROUP AG-2.80%50 963
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.14%34 206
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.48%33 766