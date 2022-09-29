Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. UTIB INVL Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INC1L   LT0000128860

UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY

(INC1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  03:50 2022-09-29 am EDT
2.200 EUR    0.00%
09:02aInformation about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
GL
09:01aInformation about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
AQ
09/15In the first half of 2022, NRD Companies continues to lead multi-level digital transformation projects around the world
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

09/29/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please be informed, that on 27 September 2022 INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Issuer) has transferred part of its shares – 139 units to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to pre-empt realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, the Issuer hereby announces the data on shares issued by the Issuer as of 27 September 2022:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR 		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 12,068,522 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


All news about UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
09:02aInformation about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
GL
09:01aInformation about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
AQ
09/15In the first half of 2022, NRD Companies continues to lead multi-level digital transfor..
GL
09/15In the first half of 2022, NRD Companies continues to lead multi-level digital transfor..
GL
09/12Novian's revenue grew 25.5% to EUR 14.5 million
GL
09/12Novian's revenue grew 25.5% to EUR 14.5 million
AQ
08/31Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
GL
08/31Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
AQ
08/31NRD Cyber Security revenue increased by 22% in the first half of 2022
GL
08/31NRD Cyber Security revenue increased by 22% in the first half of 2022
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 25,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
UTIB INVL Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Kristupas Baranauskas Chief Financial Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vida Juozapaviciene Director-Marketing & Operations
Nerijus Drobavicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY-18.98%26
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.06%88 265
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.51%65 912
UBS GROUP AG-10.93%48 615
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.84%31 993
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.52%28 652