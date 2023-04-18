Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. UTIB INVL Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INC1L   LT0000128860

UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY

(INC1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:25:56 2023-04-18 am EDT
2.020 EUR   +1.00%
04/11Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
04/11Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

News from INVL Technology managed companies: NRD Cyber Security‘s income grew by 13% giving an increased gross profit of 27% in 2022

04/18/2023 | 09:24am EDT
NRD Cyber Security, a cybersecurity consulting and technology implementation company, increased its revenue by 13% to €6.08 million in 2022, compared to €5.37 million in 2021. The company's gross profit in 2022 was €2.98 million, an increase of 27% on the previous year. Operating profits stood at €0.56 million, down 8% from 2021. NRD Cyber Security took over operational control of NRD Bangladesh Ltd at the end of 2021.

NRD Cyber Security's sales revenues in foreign markets amounted to €1.33 million in 2022, which was a 50% on the previous year largely due to sales of NRD Cyber Security's consulting services and its own brand Natrix and CyberSet products in Egypt, Malawi, Bahamas, and other markets. Sales revenue from the Lithuanian market grew by 6% on the previous year to €4.75 million.

In 2022, the company had projects across 23 countries in addition to Lithuania. The geographical outreach of the company's operations expanded last year into the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic of Malta, Kosovo, Uganda, and the United States.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net cash 2021 2,10 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
UTIB INVL Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Kristupas Baranauskas Chief Financial Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vida Juozapaviciene Director-Marketing & Operations
Nerijus Drobavicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY-7.41%26
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.45%104 684
UBS GROUP AG8.83%64 739
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%37 235
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.85%35 370
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.08%32 765
