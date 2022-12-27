Advanced search
    INC1L   LT0000128860

UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY

(INC1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:54 2022-12-23 am EST
2.140 EUR   -2.73%
01:43aRegarding the approval of INVL Technology prospectus
AQ
01:18aINVL Technology investor's calendar for 2023
GL
10/31INVL Technology results for 9 months of 2022
GL
Regarding the approval of INVL Technology prospectus

12/27/2022 | 01:44am EST
INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Company) informs that under the provision of the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – CIU), the Company operating under the CIU is under an obligation to have a valid prospectus (hereinafter – the Prospectus) prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CIU or of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – LS).

In order to meet the above-mentioned requirement, in September 2019 the Company's management company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter - the Management company) prepared a Prospectus in compliance with CIU. Considering that at the time of publication of the information there are no grounds that the Company should prepare and own a prospectus complying with the requirements of the LS, on 22 December 2022, the Management company of the Company approved the updated version of the Prospectus and approved its publication.

The Prospectus was submitted to the Bank of Lithuania in accordance with the CIU. 

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 27,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
UTIB INVL Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Kristupas Baranauskas Chief Financial Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vida Juozapaviciene Director-Marketing & Operations
Nerijus Drobavicius Director
