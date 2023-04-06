Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. UTIB INVL Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INC1L   LT0000128860

UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY

(INC1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:31:34 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.020 EUR   +1.00%
10:31aConvocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology and draft resolutions on agenda issue
GL
UTIB INVL Technology : INVL Technology shareholders to vote on procedures for acquisition of own shares

04/06/2023 | 10:44am EDT
It is proposed that the shareholders of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, approve the operating results for 2022, distribute profits, and endorse procedures for the acquisition of own shares. Voting on these and other issues will take place at the annual general meeting of the company's shareholders on 28 April. INVL Technology's equity and net asset value grew 5.9% in 2022 and amounted to EUR 38.27 million at year-end. Equity per share increased the same percentage in the year to EUR 3.17 at the end of 2022. The company had a net profit of EUR 2.1 million last year, which is 19.3% less than in 2021. The shareholders' meeting is expected to authorize the company to use a previously formed reserve for the purchase of own shares. In 2015, INVL Technology formed a EUR 9.8 million reserve for this purpose. The purpose of acquiring shares is to reduce difference between the price of the company's shares on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange and their value as calculated on the basis of the company's net asset value, and to provide opportunities for shareholders to sell their shares. In view of the decision of the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 February this year to eliminate the Supervisory Board and of the provisions of the Law on Companies, approval of a new policy on transactions with related parties is proposed. The rules of the Audit Committee would be updated accordingly. INVL Technology owns the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the Novian software services and IT infrastructure group, and, in the area of business climate improvement and e-governance, the NRD Companies businesses. INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company traded on the secondary list of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (INC1L). It is managed by INVL Asset Management. INVL Technology's investments will be realised by 14 July 2026, the proceeds will be paid out to shareholders, and the fund will wind down.

Attachments

Disclaimer

INVL Technology AB published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 14:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net cash 2021 2,10 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
UTIB INVL Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Kristupas Baranauskas Chief Financial Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vida Juozapaviciene Director-Marketing & Operations
Nerijus Drobavicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY-7.41%26
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.42%98 561
UBS GROUP AG7.70%63 655
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%35 889
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.75%35 038
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.14%31 386
