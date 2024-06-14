Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC - invests for long-term total return in infrastructure, utility and related sectors in emerging markets - Net asset value per share at March 31 is 274.01 pence up 9.2% from 250.91p a year prior. Highlights positive NAV total return of 13% for the year "significantly" ahead of the MSCI Emerging Markets total return Index which was up 5.8% over the same period. But disappointingly, notes UEM's share price discount continues to widen from 14% to 19% as March 31. "This remains well above the level that the board would wish to see over the medium term," company says. Revenue earnings per share fall to 8.83p from 9.40p. Total dividend rises 1.8% to 8.60p from 8.45p. Remains "optimistic that UEM offers significant value to its shareholders."

Current stock price: 215.60 pence

12-month change: down 4.2%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

