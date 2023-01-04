UTStarcom Announces New SyncRing PTP Grandmaster

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today introduced the SyncRing XGM30E PTP grandmaster, a new addition to its SyncRing family of network synchronization equipment.



UTStarcom’s SyncRing time synchronization solution is designed for use in mobile networks and other applications where accurate time and frequency synchronization is a critical requirement. Using a distributed clustered timing architecture, the SyncRing solution enables instant implementation of accurate time and frequency delivery regardless of existing network capabilities. This solution’s architecture uses multiple timing sources (“Grand Masters”) deployed closer to the edge of the network, within minimum number of hops from end applications, for example in lower layers of aggregation networks, at Central Office (CO) locations, Base Band Unit (BBU)/ Distributed Unit (DU) locations, or in the vicinity of clusters of small cells such as in shopping malls or office buildings.

The SyncRing XGM30E is an indoor PTP Grand Master offering TE accuracy as high as ±40ns (PRTC-B), which can meet the stringent timing requirements of demanding applications including 4G and 5G mobile networks. The product is PTP IEEE 1588-2008 standard compliant supporting major ITU-T frequency and phase/time profiles. It also supports SyncE (Synchronous Ethernet) output on all service interfaces for accurate frequency synchronization, and SyncE input for enhanced time holdover operation during GNSS outage.

Highlights of the SyncRing XGM30E include:

IEEE1588-2008 V2 PTP compliant. ITU-T G.8265.1/G.8275.1/ G.8275.2 profiles

TE accuracy ±40ns. TE, MTIE, TDEV compliant with PRTC-B per G.8272

Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) compliant with ITU-T G.8261, G.8262, and G.8264. SyncE output and input on all service interfaces

GNSS timing source. Concurrent multi-GNSS multi-frequency: simultaneous reception of up to 4 GNSS systems and up to 184 channels.

High stability OCXO

Indoor rack-mount design, 1RU

Power supply redundancy. AC or DC built-in power supply options

Flexible management options.

UTStarcom’s Chief Technology Officer Ms. Lingrong Lu said: “The new SyncRing XGM30E Grand Master product complements our mature SyncRing product portfolio, expanding the range of application and installation scenarios. This product enables network operators to better achieve cost-efficient yet uncompromising frequency and time synchronization delivery over packet networks. The product is designed to integrate with other SyncRing products such as our XBC series Boundary Clocks to form a complete synchronization solution for network operators. As a standards-based platform, the SyncRing XGM30E can be seamlessly used in existing infrastructure with minimal impact on the overall cost of the network.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

