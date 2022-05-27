UTStarcom Reschedules Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to June 28 and Releases Proxy Statement

HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is rescheduled to Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time

The Company also released its proxy statement, which can be accessed on UTStarcom's website at https://www.utstar.com/?q=investor-relations/sec-filing.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com .

