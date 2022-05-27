Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    UTSI   KYG9310A1141

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.

(UTSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 03:50:38 pm EDT
0.7429 USD   +8.85%
UTStarcom Reschedules Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to June 28 and Releases Proxy Statement
GL
09:51aUTStarcom Reschedules Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to June 28 and Releases Proxy Statement
GL
09:09aUTSTARCOM : Press Release regarding UTStarcom Reschedules Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to June 28, 2022 and Releases Proxy Statement - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UTStarcom Reschedules Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to June 28 and Releases Proxy Statement

05/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is rescheduled to Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time

The Company also released its proxy statement, which can be accessed on UTStarcom's website at https://www.utstar.com/?q=investor-relations/sec-filing.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +86 571 8192 8888
Ms. Shelley Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: utsi-ir@utstar.com / Shelleyjiang@utstar.com /

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com 


