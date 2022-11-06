Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Uttam Galva Steels Limited
  News
  Summary
    513216   INE699A01011

UTTAM GALVA STEELS LIMITED

(513216)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
3.400 INR   -.--%
03:12pUttam Galva Steels : CIRP - others
PU
07/23Uttam Galva Steels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/20Uttam Galva Steels : Related Party Transaction
PU
Uttam Galva Steels : CIRP - others

11/06/2022 | 03:12pm EST
6th November 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sirs,

This is in furtherance to our earlier disclosures dated 15th October, 2022 pursuant to which we had informed you of the details of the resolution plan submitted by AM Mining India Private Limited (the "Resolution Applicant") with respect to the corporate insolvency resolution process of Uttam Galva Steels Limited ("Corporate Debtor"), which the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai had approved pursuant to an order dated 14th October, 2022, under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Order").

This is to inform you that pursuant to, and in accordance with, the Order, a meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Corporate Debtor is proposed to be held on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) to inter- alia approve:

  1. an issue of shares of the Corporate Debtor to the Resolution Applicant on a preferential basis;
  2. reduction of the existing share capital of the Corporate Debtor; and
  3. submission of the application for delisting of the shares of the Corporate Debtor from the Stock Exchanges.

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Uttam Galva Steels Limited

Raggvendra

Kumar

Agrawal

Digitally signed by Raggvendra Kumar Agrawal

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=9d3aab48bb20d5528f6d7513659d 645f17db98f49af4b3b85a9c075049760183, postalCode=400018, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=0e598501af753a22cefa550d1 ba6d19ec301c9c5ef805b718f443cbab96842 38, cn=Raggvendra Kumar Agrawal

Date: 2022.11.06 22:31:11 +05'30'

Raggvendra Agrawal

Compliance Officer

The Company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide National Company Law Tribunal order dated 01.10.2020

Uttam Galva Steels Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
