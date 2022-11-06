Uttam Galva Steels : CIRP - others

6th November 2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sirs,

This is in furtherance to our earlier disclosures dated 15th October, 2022 pursuant to which we had informed you of the details of the resolution plan submitted by AM Mining India Private Limited (the "Resolution Applicant") with respect to the corporate insolvency resolution process of Uttam Galva Steels Limited ("Corporate Debtor"), which the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai had approved pursuant to an order dated 14th October, 2022, under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Order").

This is to inform you that pursuant to, and in accordance with, the Order, a meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Corporate Debtor is proposed to be held on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) to inter- alia approve:

an issue of shares of the Corporate Debtor to the Resolution Applicant on a preferential basis; reduction of the existing share capital of the Corporate Debtor; and submission of the application for delisting of the shares of the Corporate Debtor from the Stock Exchanges.

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Uttam Galva Steels Limited