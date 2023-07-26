Uttara Bank Limited is a Bangladesh-based commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of commercial banking services to its customers through its branches in Bangladesh. It offers a range of loan products, such as working capital loan, fixed term loan to enterprise, small business loan, home loan, travel loan, education loan, loan for foreign employment, house repairing / renovation loan, lease finance and green financing. The Company's deposits products include savings bank account, double benefit deposit scheme, savings platinum bank deposit account, Uttaran Millionaire Deposit Scheme, Uttaran Lakhpoti Deposit Scheme, special notice deposit, fixed deposit receipt account, current account, monthly deposit scheme, Uttaran Swapnapuran Sanchaya Prokolpa, Uttaran Bibaha Sanchaya Prokolpa, Uttaran Shikksha Sanchaya Prokolpa and Mashik Munafa Prokalpa. The Bank carries out business through its approximately 243 branches spreading all over the country.

Sector Banks