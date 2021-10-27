Dip Lovers Celebrate! ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips Debuts NEW Fun, Flavorful, Restaurant-inspired Dips, and Lightly Salted Café Style Tortilla Chips

ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips once again brings fun, flavorful, restaurant-inspired innovation to fans with their NEW Southwest Bean Dip, Jalapeño Ranch Dip and Lightly Salted Café Style Tortilla Chips -- dip lovers will rejoice!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005786/en/

NEW ON THE BORDER® Southwest Bean Dip, Jalapeño Ranch Dip and Lightly Salted Café Style Tortilla Chips. You’ll love ’m! (Source: Utz Brands, Inc.)

ON THE BORDER’s NEW Southwest Bean Dip is made with a blend of crushed and whole beans, tomatoes and peppers while the NEW Jalapeño Ranch Dip will tickle taste buds with creamy ranch, onion, garlic and jalapeños for a “spicy twist”. Made for dipping, they’re available in convenient wide-mouth glass jars. These bold and mouth-watering dips are the perfect complement to the NEW Lightly Salted Café Style Tortilla Chips. Made with 50% less sodium than regular ON THE BORDER Café Style Tortilla Chips, these chips offer the same great taste, they’re simply delicious!

ON THE BORDER is the number two national brand of unflavored tortilla chips1. And, in a consumer survey conducted by L.E.K. Consulting in 2020, ON THE BORDER unflavored tortilla chips were rated as having the most preferred taste as well as being the most authentic unflavored tortilla chip brand with the highest brand loyalty among other leading brands.2

“ON THE BORDER fans are truly passionate about their tortilla chips, salsas and dips.” said Stacey Schultz, Vice President, Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc. “Our new dips, Southwest Bean and Jalapeño Ranch offer fans big bold flavor while our new Lightly Salted Café Style Tortilla Chips is the perfect alternative for consumers who love ON THE BORDER chips but seek lower sodium options. With ON THE BORDER, we have dips and chips for every occasion -- anywhere, anytime!”

ON THE BORDER® Tortilla Chips, Salsas and Dips can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at ON THE BORDER. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @OnTheBorderChips, and tell us of your favorite ways to enjoy ON THE BORDER!

#BETTERONTHEBORDER

1 Source: IRI, rank on dollar sales, last 26 weeks, ending October 3, 2021. 2 Source: L.E.K. Consulting; 2020 Consumer Panel, N=1,252.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005786/en/