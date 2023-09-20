Snack brand super fan wins a lifetime supply of Utz potato chips, cheese balls, pretzels, and more

Utz®, a leading U.S. brand of salty snacks, is pleased to reveal the grand prize winner of its Ultimate Utz Fan contest. The contest celebrates the 102-year-old brand’s super fans' creativity and passion for Utz snacks.

Michael H. from State College, also popularly known as “Mike the Mailman” at Penn State, is the Ultimate Utz Fan! See his entry at Mike the Mailman.

From May 1 through July 24,2023, thousands of Utz snacks fans entered the Ultimate Utz Fan contest by uploading personally created short videos or photos on Utzfan.com, sharing why they love Utz. At the end of each month during the contest, followers voted for the fan of the month, with those winners advancing to a final Ultimate Utz Fan vote.

The monthly winners included Angela D. from Houston, TX, Lizzie L. from Baltimore, MD, and Michael H. from State College, PA. These winners represented the May, June, and July finalists, respectively. See some of the many entries at the Ultimate Utz Fan celebration.

Monthly winners earned prizes including Utz branded merchandise, Utz snacks, such as family-favorite Utz Cheese Balls and the new Utz® Mike’s Hot Honey® potato chips, along with a personalized bag of Utz potato chips with the iconic Little Utz Girl being swapped out for the winning fan’s face. Upon being named the Ultimate Utz Fan, the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to receive free Utz snacks for life1.

“Our fans across the country have made Utz a beloved household brand, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with our Ultimate Utz Fan contest,” said Korlin Serauskis, VP Brand Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc. “The contest encouraged Utz fans to show off their creativity and share their love for Utz while having a chance to win a lifetime supply of Utz snacks.”

Utz snacks can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or are available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok using @UtzSnacks.

#LOVEUTZ

1 1 package of Utz brand snacks weekly for 32 years.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

