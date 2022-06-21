Utz Brands Announces Promotions to Executive Leadership Team

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) ("Utz" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced two promotions to its Executive Leadership Team. This announcement reflects the Company's efforts to further strengthen its executive leadership team by adding domain expertise in manufacturing and supply chain operations, as these are mission critical areas of the business that will support Utz's multi-faceted set of growth opportunities.

The promotions to Utz's Executive Leadership Team include:

Shannan Redcay has been appointed Executive Vice President, Manufacturing. Ms. Redcay is currently Senior Vice President, Manufacturing. In her new role, Ms. Redcay, who joined Utz in April of 2015, will continue to drive transformation across Utz's manufacturing footprint, increasing its capacity to support significant sales growth while leveraging increased efficiencies. In addition, Ms. Redcay will continue to integrate the manufacturing organization into Utz's Integrated Business Management ("IBM") program. She will also continue to oversee Quality Assurance, Engineering, Productivity, and Innovation.

Chad Whyte has been appointed Executive Vice President, Supply Chain. Mr. Whyte is currently the Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Planning and Logistics. In his new role, Mr. Whyte, who joined Utz in January 2022, will continue to oversee Logistics and Utz's IBM program, and will now also oversee Procurement, which plays an integral role in the supply chain process and IBM program. The Utz IBM program is a strategic capability that sharpens supply and demand planning by connecting our retail partners with an optimized Utz distribution, production, and supplier network, delivering improved service across the Utz portfolio of brands.

Both Ms. Redcay and Mr. Whyte will continue to report directly to Cary Devore, Chief Operating Officer. The promotions are effective as of June 21, 2022.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have added over five million new consumers to our portfolio of brands across virtually all geographies and product sub-categories, while at the same time accelerating repeat purchase rates1," said Cary Devore, Chief Operating Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. "Today's announcement reflects our heightened focus on enhancing our manufacturing and supply chain organizations to support our rapid and unprecedented levels of growth. Shannan and Chad have done a tremendous job building out their organizations while improving our processes and throughput. Their collective efforts have strengthened our ability to support our organic growth and long-term margin expansion opportunities, and I'm confident they will help guide our operations to even greater success."

1 Source: IRI CSIA Consumer Panel Total U.S. All Outlets; Last 52 weeks ending 5/15/22.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include, without limitation, statements such as "will," "expect," "intends," "goal," or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company's business and actual results may differ materially.

