Utz, Zapp’s, Boulder Canyon and On The Border will showcase fan favorites and new flavor innovations

Utz Brands, Inc.®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snack foods for more than 100 years, will showcase new and best-selling products from multiple brands as a returning exhibitor at the National Confectioners Association Sweets & Snacks Expo, held May 14-16 in Indianapolis.

Utz Brands introduces an incredible lineup of new, on-trend flavors at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Since Utz Brands last exhibited at the Expo in 2019, it has experienced significant growth, adding multiple brands to its portfolio, including On The Border®, which will be sampling at the expo alongside Utz®, Zapp’s® and Boulder Canyon®.

“We are excited about sharing our incredible lineup of potato and tortilla chips, pretzels and other crunchy, flavorful snacks with this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees,” said Utz Brands, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Stacey Schultz. “As an over-100-year-old company, we pride ourselves on offering snack fanatics new, on-trend flavors and takes on classic favorites while maintaining the crunch and quality our consumers love.”

Attendees can get a first look at new products and sample best-selling items from each brand in Hall D, Booth 12108.

As consumers continue to reach for spicier snacks, Utz Brands is bringing the spice to products across its portfolio. On display at the Expo will be Utz’s Mike’s Hot Honey® EXTRA HOT potato chips, the newest limited-time collab between Utz and America’s No. 1 brand of hot honey,1 and Zapp’s Sinfully Seasoned® Pretzel Stix: New Spicy Cajun flavor, delicious twisted pretzels dusted with Zapp’s signature Cajun seasoning.

Bringing even more flavor-forward products to the pretzel category, Utz will also be sampling the new Garlic Butter Mixed Minis. This fun take on classic Utz pretzels offers three garlicky, buttery, bite-sized shapes: twists, rings and waffles. Mixed Minis are also available in two additional flavors: Mike’s Hot Honey and Sea Salt.

The Boulder Canyon line of better-for-you snacks will sample its newest product innovation on shelves now, Aged White Cheddar Canyon Poppers, which offer a NON-GMO project-verified cheesy cheddar taste made with avocado oil for a poppable crunch. Boulder Canyon will also give visitors an early look at an upcoming limited-time offering.

On The Border, the nation’s No. 2 unflavored tortilla chip brand,2 will sample its top-selling chip, Cafe Style Tortilla Chips. Made with a blend of yellow and white corn flour, the chips offer a unique flavor and crispy, bubbly texture ready for dipping.

All Utz Brands products are available for purchase online at www.utzsnacks.com or in leading retailers nationwide. For more information, follow Utz on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, Zapp’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, Boulder Canyon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and On The Border on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s® and Boulder Canyon®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

1 Nielsen Byzzer IQ and Amazon Best Seller Rank Lists dollars and share L52 for week ending April 20, 2024.

2 MULO+C Latest 52W data ending 4.24.2024m

