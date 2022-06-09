Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Utz Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTZ   US9180901012

UTZ BRANDS, INC.

(UTZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
13.03 USD   -2.98%
04:12pUtz Brands Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.054 a Share, Payable July 7 to Shareholders as of June 20
MT
04:06pUtz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Utz Brands, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, May-17-2022 03:15 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.054 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on July 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2022.

The cash dividend will be funded by cash distributions made by Utz Brands Holdings, LLC (“Utz Brands Holdings”) to Utz and the other holders of Utz Brands Holdings’ common units on a pro-rata basis.

Future declarations of quarterly or other dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Utz’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and other factors that Utz’s Board of Directors may deem relevant.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include, without limitation, statements such as “will”, “expect”, “intends”, “goal” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company’s business and actual results may differ materially.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UTZ BRANDS, INC.
04:12pUtz Brands Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.054 a Share, Payable July 7 to Shareholde..
MT
04:06pUtz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Utz Brands, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, May-17-2022 ..
CI
05/17Potato Chip Lovers Rejoice With the New Utz Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle and Crave-wort..
BU
05/12Utz Brands, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on M..
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Utz Brands, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Utz Brands Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS Slips, Sales Rise; Company Lifts FY Revenue Outlook
MT
05/12UTZ BRANDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/12UTZ BRANDS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12Utz Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UTZ BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 327 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -110x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 605
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utz Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,43 $
Average target price 16,61 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dylan B. Lissette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Kataria Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger K. Deromedi Chairman
Satyaki Lodh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cary Devore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTZ BRANDS, INC.-15.80%1 084
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-6.86%4 218
J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.-19.38%2 434
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.1.91%1 771
GANYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-22.54%802
JINZAI FOOD GROUP CO.,LTD.-23.13%493