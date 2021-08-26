Log in
Utz Brands : Is Recognized for Its 100 Year Anniversary by U.S. House of Representative Member Lloyd Smucker

08/26/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, was recognized today by U.S. House of Representative member Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) for its 100 year anniversary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005680/en/

Dylan Lissette, CEO and Michael Rice, Chairman Emeritus Utz Brands, Inc. accept the 100 Year anniversary congressional record from Congressman Lloyd Smucker. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Dylan Lissette, CEO and Michael Rice, Chairman Emeritus Utz Brands, Inc. accept the 100 Year anniversary congressional record from Congressman Lloyd Smucker. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Having originally presented his remarks on the House floor in July, Congressman Smucker personally visited Utz’s headquarters today and presented a copy of the congressional record recognizing Utz’s 100 year anniversary to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rice, Chairman Emeritus and constituent members of the Utz Team. Congressman Smucker’s proclamation to Utz Brands was made to honor Utz’s many achievements in the snack food industry and charitable efforts over the past 100 years.

Utz is certainly one of the key families and companies that have earned Hanover the moniker of the Snack Food Capital of the World. They have made an extraordinary impact on the community that I represent through their business and charitable efforts. I want to congratulate them on this remarkable milestone of 100 years in business and wish them continued success in the next century as well,” said Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) in remarks from the floor of the House.

The Utz story began in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in a small-town kitchen. It was 1921. Bill and Salie Utz thought potato chips could be better. They believed potato chips should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. While much has changed and evolved over the past 100 years, Utz’s focus remains the same -- making fresh, crunchy and great tasting snack foods. The way Bill and Salie Utz intended.

“We are honored by Congressman Smucker’s House floor remarks and today’s personal visit to our headquarters to recognize and celebrate our 100 year anniversary, it’s a significant achievement,“ said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. “Each day, the hard working and dedicated Utz team seeks to honor Bill and Salie Utz’s legacy by crafting world-class snacks, which continue to put smiles on the faces of generations. And we look forward to what we may accomplish in our next century of growth!”

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.


© Business Wire 2021
