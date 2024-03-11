Boulder Canyon debuts new Canyon Poppers puffed snack line

Utz Brands, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snack foods with more than 100 years of producing salty, craveable snacks, is featuring two of its beloved better-for-you brands, Boulder Canyon® and TORTIYAHS!®, at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West, March 14-16. At the show, Boulder Canyon, the brand with the No. 1 potato chip in the Natural Channel,1 will debut Canyon Poppers®, the brand’s first portfolio expansion beyond chips.

Try Boulder Canyon’s new Canyon Poppers, including Aged White Cheddar, featuring rich, cheesy taste, and Jalapeño Ranch, with tangy ranch flavor and a kick of spice. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Keeping true to the simple, high-quality ingredients Boulder Canyon fans love, Canyon Poppers offers consumers a light, crispy, puffed snack choice. The perfectly crunchy corn-based snack comes in two flavors: Aged White Cheddar, featuring rich, cheesy taste, and Jalapeño Ranch, with tangy ranch flavor and a kick of spice. Canyon Poppers are made with avocado oil, certified gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified® ingredients.

“Thirty years ago, Boulder Canyon was a pioneer in the better-for-you snack category. The launch of Canyon Poppers marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey,” said Stacey Schultz, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Utz Brands, Inc. “Loyal Boulder Canyon fans now have more ways to enjoy premium products made with avocado oil, and new fans now have even more reasons to try Boulder Canyon’s tasty portfolio of better-for-you snacks.”

In addition to the new Canyon Poppers, Boulder Canyon will also be sampling its limited-time-only Boulder Batch Grillo’s® Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Kettle Style Potato Chip — a partnership with Grillo’s Pickles, a favorite among pickle enthusiasts. Launched in December 2023, the pairing between two beloved brands has quickly become a fan favorite, offering pickle and chip lovers a crunchier way to enjoy the mouthwatering combination of dill, garlic, and tang of vinegar.

Utz Brands’ TORTIYAHS! will also be exhibiting at Hall A, Booth #911, sampling Spicy Green Chili, Jalapeño Ranch, and Nacho flavored tortilla chips. The premium tortilla chip line is made with all Non-GMO Project Verified® ingredients, is certified gluten-free, and contains 20 g or more of whole grains per serving. Learn more about Utz Brands’ entire family of products at utzsnacks.com.

Boulder Canyon and TORTIYAHS! are available for purchase online or in leading retailers nationwide. For more information and to share what you love about Boulder Canyon's great new products, follow Boulder Canyon on Instagram and TikTok @BoulderCanyon and on Facebook at @BoulderCanyonFoods. Follow TORTIYAHS! on Instagram and Facebook at @Tortiyahs.

1 Source: SPINS Total Natural Channel for Boulder Canyon 5.25 oz Avocado Oil Sea Salt, Last 12 weeks ending Jan. 28, 2024, $1.6M

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s® and Boulder Canyon®, among others.

Backed by a century-long strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

