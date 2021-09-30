Log in
Utz Brands : Wachusett Brand Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary With Utz!

09/30/2021
Rings in Ten Years as part of the Utz Family of Snack Food Brands

Wachusett® brand is excited to celebrate its 10-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.’s family of snack food brands. Situated in the heart of New England, the Wachusett brand reaches fans with their home-style potato chips, a tradition of quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005967/en/

Wachusett Brand celebrates 10 years with Utz Brands, Inc. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Wachusett Brand celebrates 10 years with Utz Brands, Inc. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

The Wachusett Potato Chip company was founded in 1939 by brothers Theofil and Steven Krysiak. Originally located in Clinton, Massachusetts, the brand takes its name from nearby Mount Wachusett. In 1947, the company relocated to its current location, a former prison turned potato chip factory and distribution center, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

The Wachusett brand and its Fitchburg facilities were purchased by Utz Brands, Inc. in 2011. Since then, the Fitchburg Team has added a second shift including 40 new positions, increased its product pounds produced by +50% and made significant investment in a new potato stick line and other high efficiency equipment. These investments in people and equipment support Wachusett and other Utz snack food brands, with members of the original Krysiak family continuing to actively work in the business.

Today, the Wachusett brand offers a range of fan-favorite potato chip flavors including BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion among others and is available in convenient 1 to 10 ounce sizes.

“We take great pride to continue the Wachusett business my grandfather and his family created, now over 80 years ago. We are honored to follow in the footsteps of the family tradition and legacy,” said Greg Krysiak, Plant Manager Fitchburg, Utz Brands, Inc., “And, in celebrating our ten year anniversary with Utz, we are extremely proud of our Fitchburg Team for all they’ve accomplished and who work hard each day to make high quality and great tasting snacks!”

Wachusett® Potato Chips can be found in leading retailers across New England.

#LOVEWACHUSETTS

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.


Analyst Recommendations on UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 4,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 193x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 1 333 M 1 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utz Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Average target price 22,94 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dylan B. Lissette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cary Devore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger K. Deromedi Chairman
Todd M. Staub Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Craig D. Steeneck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTZ BRANDS, INC.-21.08%1 333
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-14.95%3 576
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP.-0.08%2 960
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.-7.17%2 441
GANYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-43.56%666
JINZAI FOOD GROUP CO., LTD.-38.67%557