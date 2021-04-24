Utz Brands : A statement regarding the tragic loss of our friend and valued associate Mr. Humberto Guzman

A statement regarding the tragic loss of our friend and valued associate Mr. Humberto Guzman
The entire Utz Brands, Inc. family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and teammate, Humberto 'Beto' Guzman. Beto was a father, husband, and well respected member of our Vitner's snack food team working in the greater Chicago market.
