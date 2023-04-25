Advanced search
    UTZ   US9180901012

UTZ BRANDS, INC.

(UTZ)
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
18.13 USD   -0.98%
Utz Brands to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
BU
04/17Time to Celebrate – It's National Cheeseball Day!
BU
04/06Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Utz Brands to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

04/25/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced it plans to report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, before market open.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with members of the executive management team to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Please visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com to access the live webcast and presentation. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode, and the replay will be archived on the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (investors.utzsnacks.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products, and other issues. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s investor relations website.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 466 M - -
Net income 2023 22,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 78,8x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 1 469 M 1 469 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utz Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTZ BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,13 $
Average target price 19,71 $
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard A. Friedman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Kataria Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dylan B. Lissette Executive Chairman
Satyaki Lodh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Cary Devore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UTZ BRANDS, INC.14.31%1 469
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-15.64%3 089
J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.-0.03%2 904
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.30.53%2 336
YANKER SHOP FOOD CO.,LTD14.28%2 268
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.-4.70%1 632
