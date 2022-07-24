|
UUV AQUADEFD ORD22 : Update - Consolidation/Split - UUV
Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
UUV AQUABOTIX LTD
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
UUV
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
UUVAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.10
|
UUVAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.20
|
UUVAL
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.40
|
UUVAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.30
|
UUVOA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
25/7/2022
Reason for the Update
Update to reflect final issued capital on completion of consolidation.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
1 / 6
Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Details
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
|
|
1.1 Name of +Entity
|
|
|
|
|
UUV AQUABOTIX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
1.2 Registered Number Type
|
|
Registration Number
|
use
|
ABN
|
|
|
|
52616062072
|
1.3 ASX issuer code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UUV
|
|
|
|
|
1.4 The announcement is
|
|
|
|
|
Update/amendment to previous announcement
|
personal
|
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
|
|
|
|
Update to reflect final issued capital on completion of consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
|
|
|
11/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
1.5 Date of this announcement
|
|
|
25/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
UUV
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
For
|
UUVAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.10
|
UUVAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.20
|
|
|
|
|
UUVAL
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.40
|
|
|
UUVAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.30
|
|
|
UUVOA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
2 / 6
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
|
Part 2 - Approvals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable?
|
Security holder approval
|
|
|
|
|
Court approval
|
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
|
|
ACCC approval
|
|
|
|
|
FIRB approval
|
|
|
|
|
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the
|
timetable for the consolidation or split.
|
|
|
use
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Approvals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Approval
|
|
|
+Security holder approval
|
11/7/2022
|
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities
|
|
|
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
|
|
|
|
|
3.1 +Record date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
|
|
|
|
|
11/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
|
|
|
|
|
12/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
13/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
|
|
|
|
|
14/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
3.5 Record date 15/7/2022
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
18/7/2022
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
3 / 6
Notification of Consolidation/Split
in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date) 22/7/2022
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 25/7/2022
|
only
|
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
|
27/7/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 4 - Event type and details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
4.1 The event is
|
|
|
|
+Security consolidation
|
|
|
|
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
|
|
|
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
|
|
|
|
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
|
UUV
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
For
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
2,418,062,311
|
120,903,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
|
UUVAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 0.5C
|
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,750,000
|
1,637,500
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
|
|
UUVAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
|
4 / 6
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
6,000,000
|
300,000
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
UUVAL
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 2C
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
6,500,000
|
325,000
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
UUVAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1.5C
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
6,500,000
|
325,000
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
UUVOA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
1,164,592,677
|
58,229,694
|
|
5.2 Exercise price of options
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
UUVAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 0.5C
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or Exercise price post consolidation or
|
Unquoted
|
split
|
split
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
UUVAJ
Quoted/unquoted
Unquoted
ASX +Security Code
UUVAL
Quoted/unquoted
Unquoted
0.005000000.10000000
ASX +Security Description
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1C
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or
|
Exercise price post consolidation or
|
split
|
split
|
0.01000000
|
0.20000000
ASX +Security Description
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 2C
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or
|
Exercise price post consolidation or
|
split
|
split
|
|
0.02000000
|
0.40000000
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
UUVAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1.5C
Quoted/unquoted
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
|
5 / 6
|
Income Statement Evolution