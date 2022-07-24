Log in
    UUV   AU000000UUV5

UUV AQUABOTIX LTD

(UUV)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:23 2021-06-04 am EDT
0.0400 AUD   -.--%
07/24UUV AQUADEFD ORD22 : Update - Consolidation/Split - UUV
PU
07/18UUV AQUABOTIX : One Click Life Investor Presentation
PU
07/11UUV AQUABOTIX : Update - Consolidation/Split - UUV
PU
UUV AQUADEFD ORD22 : Update - Consolidation/Split - UUV

07/24/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

UUV AQUABOTIX LTD

Applicable security for the reorganisation

UUV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

UUVAI

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.10

UUVAJ

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.20

UUVAL

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.40

UUVAK

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.30

UUVOA

OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

25/7/2022

Reason for the Update

Update to reflect final issued capital on completion of consolidation.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

1 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

UUV AQUABOTIX LTD

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ABN

52616062072

1.3 ASX issuer code

UUV

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to reflect final issued capital on completion of consolidation.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

11/7/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

25/7/2022

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

UUVAI

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.10

UUVAJ

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.20

UUVAL

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.40

UUVAK

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.30

UUVOA

OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023

Notification of Consolidation/Split

2 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Part 2 - Approvals

only

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the

timetable for the consolidation or split.

use

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Approval

+Security holder approval

11/7/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

personal

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

15/7/2022

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

11/7/2022

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

12/7/2022

For

13/7/2022

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

14/7/2022

3.5 Record date 15/7/2022

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

18/7/2022

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date) 22/7/2022

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 25/7/2022

only

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

27/7/2022

Part 4 - Event type and details

use

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

20

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

personal

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

2,418,062,311

120,903,321

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAI

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 0.5C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

32,750,000

1,637,500

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAJ

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1C

Notification of Consolidation/Split

4 / 6

personal use only

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

6,000,000

300,000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAL

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 2C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

6,500,000

325,000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAK

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1.5C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

6,500,000

325,000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVOA

OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2023

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

1,164,592,677

58,229,694

5.2 Exercise price of options

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAI

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 0.5C

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price pre consolidation or Exercise price post consolidation or

Unquoted

split

split

For

ASX +Security Code

UUVAJ

Quoted/unquoted

Unquoted

ASX +Security Code

UUVAL

Quoted/unquoted

Unquoted

0.005000000.10000000

ASX +Security Description

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1C

Exercise price pre consolidation or

Exercise price post consolidation or

split

split

0.01000000

0.20000000

ASX +Security Description

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 2C

Exercise price pre consolidation or

Exercise price post consolidation or

split

split

0.02000000

0.40000000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

UUVAK

OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX 1.5C

Quoted/unquoted

Notification of Consolidation/Split

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
