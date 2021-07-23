Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Uwharrie Capital Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWHR   US9181831044

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

(UWHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

From: David Beaver Uwharrie Capital Corp (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From: David Beaver

Uwharrie Capital Corp

704-991-1266

Date: July 23, 2021

Albemarle - Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank, reported consolidated total assets of $845.3 million at June 30, 2021, versus $827.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $6.2 million versus $1.9 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $5.9 million or $0.84 per share compared to $1.6 million or $0.23 per share for June 30, 2020. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Company.

Net income for both three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, was $1.6 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $1.5 million or $0.21 per share.

Contact David Beaver, Chief Financial Officer at 704-991-1266 for further information.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Strategic Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.com or by calling 704-982-4415.

Disclaimer

Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 19:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
03:58pFROM : David Beaver Uwharrie Capital Corp (Form 8-K)
PU
03:58pUWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/21UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/21UWHARRIE CAPITAL : Quarterly report to shareholders for the period ended March 3..
PU
05/13UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/04UWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04Uwharrie Capital Corp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/04Tranche Update on Uwharrie Capital Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ma..
CI
03/31UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/31Uwharrie Capital Corp announces an Equity Buyback for $1 million worth of its..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,3 M - -
Net income 2020 7,54 M - -
Net cash 2020 76,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,0 M 59,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,98x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Uwharrie Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger L. Dick President & Chief Executive Officer
Roy David Beaver Chief Financial, Accounting & Risk Officer
Tara G. Eudy Chairman
Jason R. Andrew Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James E. Nance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP0.00%59
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.21%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.93%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.98%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.86%52 826