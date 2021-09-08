Uwharrie Capital : Note Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 3, 2021, Uwharrie Capital Corp (the 'Company') entered into 10-Year and 15-Year Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements (collectively, the 'Purchase Agreements') with certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors pursuant to which the Company sold and issued (i) $12.0 million of 3.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the '10-Year Notes') and (ii) $8.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2036 (the '15-Year Notes' and collectively with the 10-Year Notes, the 'Notes').

The 10-Year Notes will initially bear interest at 3.50% per annum, beginning September 3, 2021 to but excluding September 3, 2026, payable quarterly in arrears. From and including September 3, 2026 to but excluding September 3, 2031, or up to an early redemption date, the interest rate shall reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then-current three-month SOFR plus 283 basis points payable quarterly in arrears. Beginning on September 3, 2026 through maturity, the 10-Year Notes may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the Company's option. The 10-Year Notes will mature on September 3, 2031.

The 15-Year Notes will initially bear interest at 4.00% per annum, beginning September 3, 2021 to but excluding September 3, 2031, payable quarterly in arrears. From and including September 3, 2031 to but excluding September 3, 2036, or up to an early redemption date, the interest rate shall reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then-current three-month SOFR plus 292 basis points payable quarterly in arrears. Beginning on September 3, 2031 through maturity, the 15-Year Notes may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the Company's option. The 15-Year Notes will mature on September 3, 2036.

The Purchase Agreements contain certain customary representations, warranties and covenants made by the Company, on the one hand, and the Purchasers, severally and not jointly, on the other hand.

If certain events of default occur, such as the bankruptcy of the Company, the holder of a Note may declare the principal amount of the Note to be due and immediately payable. The Notes will be unsecured, subordinated obligations of the Company and will rank junior in right of payment to the Company's existing and future senior indebtedness. The Notes are not convertible into common stock or preferred stock, and are not callable by the holders.

The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines, and the proceeds from the sale of the Notes is expected to be used for general corporate purposes, to augment the capital of Uwharrie Bank, and for potential repurchases of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.

The Notes were offered and sold in reliance on the exemptions from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D thereunder.

The foregoing descriptions of the Purchase Agreements and the Notes do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the forms of the 10-Year and 15-Year Purchase Agreements, 10-Year Note and 15-Year Note which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 4.1 and 4.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits