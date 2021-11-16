Log in
    UWHR   US9181831044

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

(UWHR)
Uwharrie Capital : Quarterly report to shareholders for the period ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
November 16, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to report to you year-to-date results, a record year in the making. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, we have surpassed the total earnings of 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $8.9 million, as compared to $3.5 million for the same nine month period in 2020. This equates to $8.4 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $1.17 per share, compared to $3.1 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.42 per share, that we reported in 2020 for the same period. This represents an earnings growth of 179% in income per share year-to-date compared to the first nine of months of 2020. In addition, your Company has grown $129 million, or 16%, to total assets of $921 million.

These outstanding results come from your Company developing new relationships with businesses and families in our communities, creating new wealth and prosperity. The reputation of Uwharrie Capital Corp and all of its financial service subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank, Uwharrie Investment Advisors, and Uwharrie Bank Mortgage is becoming known in our region as a trusted financial services partner. Our ability to adapt and fit our financial programs to individual needs is setting us apart.

Our purpose-driven mission, executed by a group of committed associates, is "Making a Difference." Our focus on Main Street America and families is to the heart of what builds sustainable communities. The ability to bring to bear the resources so we might pursue our purpose would not be possible without your belief in our mission and investment of your capital. Capitalism is at its best when it is also a public virtue. By this we mean that satisfying a public need for local financial services, we are rewarded with a fair profit. Profit is not our purpose, but rather the results of doing a good job in meeting the financial needs of the communities we serve. As of 9/30/2021, our return on equity of 20% was reflected in the stock price of $9.65, as quoted on the OTCQX system.

As a result of these record earnings, the Board of Directors has declared a stock dividend of 3%, up from the recent 2% dividend that has been paid the last several years. All shareholders of record on November 9, 2021, will receive the dividend on November 23, 2021. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we choose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders still in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.

As we approach the holiday season we express our gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your continued support. We also give thanks for the blessings we have received by working together to make our communities better places to live and we pray for your health and safety through the holidays!

Sincerely,

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

/s/ Roger L. Dick

President and Chief Executive Officer

This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30,

September 30,

(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

4,015

$

6,494

Interest-earning deposits with banks

112,059

63,955

Securities available for sale

291,049

178,582

Securities held to maturity (fair value $29,687 and $27,373, respectively)

28,588

26,244

Equity securities, at fair value

409

1,335

Loans held for sale

9,737

7,812

Loans held for investment

432,335

467,726

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(3,670

)

(4,494

)

Net loans held for investment

428,665

463,232

Premises and equipment, net

16,149

16,392

Interest receivable

2,679

2,447

Restricted stock

921

1,166

Bank-owned life insurance

9,033

8,901

Other real estate owned

-

359

Prepaid assets

879

1,000

Loan servicing assets

5,125

3,155

Mortgage banking derivatives

1,196

252

Other assets

10,482

10,578

Total assets

$

920,986

$

791,904

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

243,686

$

200,764

Interest checking and money market accounts

404,484

379,108

Savings accounts

93,290

71,194

Time deposits, $250,000 and over

24,363

9,051

Other time deposits

47,501

53,570

Total deposits

813,324

713,687

Interest payable

69

27

Short-term borrowed funds

1,130

635

Long-term debt

29,511

10,992

Other liabilities

14,791

12,271

Total liabilities

858,825

737,612

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized;

issued and outstanding or in process of issuance

6,949,634 and 6,961,230 shares, respectively.

Book value per share $7.20 in 2021 and $5.97 in 2020 (1)

8,687

8,702

Common stock dividend distributable

261

174

Additional paid-in capital

13,550

12,756

Undivided profits

29,558

18,600

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(550

)

3,405

Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity

51,506

43,637

Noncontrolling interest

10,655

10,655

Total shareholders' equity

62,161

54,292

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

920,986

$

791,904

(1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2020 and the 3% stock dividend in 2021.

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

6,242

$

5,190

$

17,639

$

14,774

Interest on investment securities

1,054

960

3,055

2,315

Interest-earning deposits with banks and federal funds sold

53

26

96

616

Total interest income

7,349

6,176

20,790

17,705

Interest Expense

Interest paid on deposits

176

312

562

1,412

Interest paid on borrowed funds

191

142

461

419

Total interest expense

367

454

1,023

1,831

Net Interest Income

6,982

5,722

19,767

15,874

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,057

)

1,066

(1,232

)

2,465

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

8,039

4,656

20,999

13,409

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

253

241

735

763

Interchange and card transaction fees

261

266

819

640

Other service fees and commissions

842

588

2,272

1,911

Gain on sale of securities

-

19

991

77

Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(2

)

101

(14

)

434

Income from mortgage banking

2,323

3,961

9,498

8,727

Other income

883

370

1,540

428

Total noninterest income

4,560

5,546

15,841

12,980

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,833

5,254

16,455

14,708

Occupancy expense

433

430

1,319

1,261

Equipment expense

192

202

529

564

Data processing

170

171

500

491

Loan costs

192

155

689

409

Professional fees and services

239

313

707

716

Marketing and donations

215

294

1,036

705

Software amortization and maintenance

335

352

1,058

916

Other operating expenses

1,574

831

3,287

1,975

Total noninterest expense

9,183

8,002

25,580

21,745

Income before income taxes

3,416

2,200

11,260

4,644

Provision for income taxes

732

618

2,389

1,132

Net Income

$

2,684

$

1,582

$

8,871

$

3,512

Consolidated net income

$

2,684

$

1,582

$

8,871

$

3,512

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(142

)

(142

)

(422

)

(424

)

Net income attributable to Uwharrie Capital Corp and common shareholders

$

2,542

$

1,440

$

8,449

$

3,088

Net Income Per Common Share (1)

Basic

$

0.35

$

0.20

$

1.17

$

0.42

Assuming dilution

$

0.35

$

0.20

$

1.17

$

0.42

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (1)

Basic

7,168,405

7,319,100

7,218,109

7,360,295

Assuming dilution

7,168,405

7,319,100

7,218,109

7,360,295

Disclaimer

Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
