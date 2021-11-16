Uwharrie Capital : Quarterly report to shareholders for the period ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K

November 16, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to report to you year-to-date results, a record year in the making. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, we have surpassed the total earnings of 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $8.9 million, as compared to $3.5 million for the same nine month period in 2020. This equates to $8.4 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $1.17 per share, compared to $3.1 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.42 per share, that we reported in 2020 for the same period. This represents an earnings growth of 179% in income per share year-to-date compared to the first nine of months of 2020. In addition, your Company has grown $129 million, or 16%, to total assets of $921 million.

These outstanding results come from your Company developing new relationships with businesses and families in our communities, creating new wealth and prosperity. The reputation of Uwharrie Capital Corp and all of its financial service subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank, Uwharrie Investment Advisors, and Uwharrie Bank Mortgage is becoming known in our region as a trusted financial services partner. Our ability to adapt and fit our financial programs to individual needs is setting us apart.

Our purpose-driven mission, executed by a group of committed associates, is "Making a Difference." Our focus on Main Street America and families is to the heart of what builds sustainable communities. The ability to bring to bear the resources so we might pursue our purpose would not be possible without your belief in our mission and investment of your capital. Capitalism is at its best when it is also a public virtue. By this we mean that satisfying a public need for local financial services, we are rewarded with a fair profit. Profit is not our purpose, but rather the results of doing a good job in meeting the financial needs of the communities we serve. As of 9/30/2021, our return on equity of 20% was reflected in the stock price of $9.65, as quoted on the OTCQX system.

As a result of these record earnings, the Board of Directors has declared a stock dividend of 3%, up from the recent 2% dividend that has been paid the last several years. All shareholders of record on November 9, 2021, will receive the dividend on November 23, 2021. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we choose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders still in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.

As we approach the holiday season we express our gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your continued support. We also give thanks for the blessings we have received by working together to make our communities better places to live and we pray for your health and safety through the holidays!

Sincerely,

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

/s/ Roger L. Dick President and Chief Executive Officer

This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,015 $ 6,494 Interest-earning deposits with banks 112,059 63,955 Securities available for sale 291,049 178,582 Securities held to maturity (fair value $29,687 and $27,373, respectively) 28,588 26,244 Equity securities, at fair value 409 1,335 Loans held for sale 9,737 7,812 Loans held for investment 432,335 467,726 Less: Allowance for loan losses (3,670 ) (4,494 ) Net loans held for investment 428,665 463,232 Premises and equipment, net 16,149 16,392 Interest receivable 2,679 2,447 Restricted stock 921 1,166 Bank-owned life insurance 9,033 8,901 Other real estate owned - 359 Prepaid assets 879 1,000 Loan servicing assets 5,125 3,155 Mortgage banking derivatives 1,196 252 Other assets 10,482 10,578 Total assets $ 920,986 $ 791,904 Liabilities Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 243,686 $ 200,764 Interest checking and money market accounts 404,484 379,108 Savings accounts 93,290 71,194 Time deposits, $250,000 and over 24,363 9,051 Other time deposits 47,501 53,570 Total deposits 813,324 713,687 Interest payable 69 27 Short-term borrowed funds 1,130 635 Long-term debt 29,511 10,992 Other liabilities 14,791 12,271 Total liabilities 858,825 737,612 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding or in process of issuance 6,949,634 and 6,961,230 shares, respectively. Book value per share $7.20 in 2021 and $5.97 in 2020 (1) 8,687 8,702 Common stock dividend distributable 261 174 Additional paid-in capital 13,550 12,756 Undivided profits 29,558 18,600 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (550 ) 3,405 Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity 51,506 43,637 Noncontrolling interest 10,655 10,655 Total shareholders' equity 62,161 54,292 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 920,986 $ 791,904 (1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2020 and the 3% stock dividend in 2021.

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 6,242 $ 5,190 $ 17,639 $ 14,774 Interest on investment securities 1,054 960 3,055 2,315 Interest-earning deposits with banks and federal funds sold 53 26 96 616 Total interest income 7,349 6,176 20,790 17,705 Interest Expense Interest paid on deposits 176 312 562 1,412 Interest paid on borrowed funds 191 142 461 419 Total interest expense 367 454 1,023 1,831 Net Interest Income 6,982 5,722 19,767 15,874 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (1,057 ) 1,066 (1,232 ) 2,465 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 8,039 4,656 20,999 13,409 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 253 241 735 763 Interchange and card transaction fees 261 266 819 640 Other service fees and commissions 842 588 2,272 1,911 Gain on sale of securities - 19 991 77 Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (2 ) 101 (14 ) 434 Income from mortgage banking 2,323 3,961 9,498 8,727 Other income 883 370 1,540 428 Total noninterest income 4,560 5,546 15,841 12,980 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,833 5,254 16,455 14,708 Occupancy expense 433 430 1,319 1,261 Equipment expense 192 202 529 564 Data processing 170 171 500 491 Loan costs 192 155 689 409 Professional fees and services 239 313 707 716 Marketing and donations 215 294 1,036 705 Software amortization and maintenance 335 352 1,058 916 Other operating expenses 1,574 831 3,287 1,975 Total noninterest expense 9,183 8,002 25,580 21,745 Income before income taxes 3,416 2,200 11,260 4,644 Provision for income taxes 732 618 2,389 1,132 Net Income $ 2,684 $ 1,582 $ 8,871 $ 3,512 Consolidated net income $ 2,684 $ 1,582 $ 8,871 $ 3,512 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (142 ) (142 ) (422 ) (424 ) Net income attributable to Uwharrie Capital Corp and common shareholders $ 2,542 $ 1,440 $ 8,449 $ 3,088 Net Income Per Common Share (1) Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 1.17 $ 0.42 Assuming dilution $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 1.17 $ 0.42 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (1) Basic 7,168,405 7,319,100 7,218,109 7,360,295 Assuming dilution 7,168,405 7,319,100 7,218,109 7,360,295