Uwharrie Capital : Quarterly report to shareholders for the period ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K
11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
November 16, 2021
Dear Shareholder:
We are pleased to report to you year-to-date results, a record year in the making. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, we have surpassed the total earnings of 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $8.9 million, as compared to $3.5 million for the same nine month period in 2020. This equates to $8.4 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $1.17 per share, compared to $3.1 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.42 per share, that we reported in 2020 for the same period. This represents an earnings growth of 179% in income per share year-to-date compared to the first nine of months of 2020. In addition, your Company has grown $129 million, or 16%, to total assets of $921 million.
These outstanding results come from your Company developing new relationships with businesses and families in our communities, creating new wealth and prosperity. The reputation of Uwharrie Capital Corp and all of its financial service subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank, Uwharrie Investment Advisors, and Uwharrie Bank Mortgage is becoming known in our region as a trusted financial services partner. Our ability to adapt and fit our financial programs to individual needs is setting us apart.
Our purpose-driven mission, executed by a group of committed associates, is "Making a Difference." Our focus on Main Street America and families is to the heart of what builds sustainable communities. The ability to bring to bear the resources so we might pursue our purpose would not be possible without your belief in our mission and investment of your capital. Capitalism is at its best when it is also a public virtue. By this we mean that satisfying a public need for local financial services, we are rewarded with a fair profit. Profit is not our purpose, but rather the results of doing a good job in meeting the financial needs of the communities we serve. As of 9/30/2021, our return on equity of 20% was reflected in the stock price of $9.65, as quoted on the OTCQX system.
As a result of these record earnings, the Board of Directors has declared a stock dividend of 3%, up from the recent 2% dividend that has been paid the last several years. All shareholders of record on November 9, 2021, will receive the dividend on November 23, 2021. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we choose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders still in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.
As we approach the holiday season we express our gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your continued support. We also give thanks for the blessings we have received by working together to make our communities better places to live and we pray for your health and safety through the holidays!
Sincerely,
UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
/s/ Roger L. Dick
President and Chief Executive Officer
This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).
Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
4,015
$
6,494
Interest-earning deposits with banks
112,059
63,955
Securities available for sale
291,049
178,582
Securities held to maturity (fair value $29,687 and $27,373, respectively)
28,588
26,244
Equity securities, at fair value
409
1,335
Loans held for sale
9,737
7,812
Loans held for investment
432,335
467,726
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(3,670
)
(4,494
)
Net loans held for investment
428,665
463,232
Premises and equipment, net
16,149
16,392
Interest receivable
2,679
2,447
Restricted stock
921
1,166
Bank-owned life insurance
9,033
8,901
Other real estate owned
-
359
Prepaid assets
879
1,000
Loan servicing assets
5,125
3,155
Mortgage banking derivatives
1,196
252
Other assets
10,482
10,578
Total assets
$
920,986
$
791,904
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
243,686
$
200,764
Interest checking and money market accounts
404,484
379,108
Savings accounts
93,290
71,194
Time deposits, $250,000 and over
24,363
9,051
Other time deposits
47,501
53,570
Total deposits
813,324
713,687
Interest payable
69
27
Short-term borrowed funds
1,130
635
Long-term debt
29,511
10,992
Other liabilities
14,791
12,271
Total liabilities
858,825
737,612
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized;
issued and outstanding or in process of issuance
6,949,634 and 6,961,230 shares, respectively.
Book value per share $7.20 in 2021 and $5.97 in 2020 (1)
8,687
8,702
Common stock dividend distributable
261
174
Additional paid-in capital
13,550
12,756
Undivided profits
29,558
18,600
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(550
)
3,405
Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity
51,506
43,637
Noncontrolling interest
10,655
10,655
Total shareholders' equity
62,161
54,292
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
920,986
$
791,904
(1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2020 and the 3% stock dividend in 2021.
Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
6,242
$
5,190
$
17,639
$
14,774
Interest on investment securities
1,054
960
3,055
2,315
Interest-earning deposits with banks and federal funds sold
53
26
96
616
Total interest income
7,349
6,176
20,790
17,705
Interest Expense
Interest paid on deposits
176
312
562
1,412
Interest paid on borrowed funds
191
142
461
419
Total interest expense
367
454
1,023
1,831
Net Interest Income
6,982
5,722
19,767
15,874
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(1,057
)
1,066
(1,232
)
2,465
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
8,039
4,656
20,999
13,409
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
253
241
735
763
Interchange and card transaction fees
261
266
819
640
Other service fees and commissions
842
588
2,272
1,911
Gain on sale of securities
-
19
991
77
Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(2
)
101
(14
)
434
Income from mortgage banking
2,323
3,961
9,498
8,727
Other income
883
370
1,540
428
Total noninterest income
4,560
5,546
15,841
12,980
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,833
5,254
16,455
14,708
Occupancy expense
433
430
1,319
1,261
Equipment expense
192
202
529
564
Data processing
170
171
500
491
Loan costs
192
155
689
409
Professional fees and services
239
313
707
716
Marketing and donations
215
294
1,036
705
Software amortization and maintenance
335
352
1,058
916
Other operating expenses
1,574
831
3,287
1,975
Total noninterest expense
9,183
8,002
25,580
21,745
Income before income taxes
3,416
2,200
11,260
4,644
Provision for income taxes
732
618
2,389
1,132
Net Income
$
2,684
$
1,582
$
8,871
$
3,512
Consolidated net income
$
2,684
$
1,582
$
8,871
$
3,512
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(142
)
(142
)
(422
)
(424
)
Net income attributable to Uwharrie Capital Corp and common shareholders
Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:01 UTC.