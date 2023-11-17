November 17, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

As we complete the third quarter of 2023, we are pleased to present you with an update that underscores the strength and stability of our financial position. Your Company has continued to grow in assets and deepen its community ties, reflecting our collective commitment to a prosperous future for all stakeholders.

Over the past year, from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, our assets have increased from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. During this period, our loan portfolio has increased by $102 million, which translates to a robust 21% year-over-year growth. This growth has been achieved while steadfastly upholding our strong credit standards. We have not wavered in our commitment to responsible lending, ensuring that the quality of our loan portfolio remains of the highest order.

Our Bank's capital ratios reflect our strong financial foundation, with a Total Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.23%. This solid capital base positions us well above the regulatory requirements and is indicative of our prudent financial management and forward-looking strategy.

The net income for the first nine months of 2023 is reported at $6.3 million, an increase from the $5.3 million recorded at the same time last year. This equates to $5.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.82 per share, compared to $4.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.67 per share, that we reported in 2022 for the same period. This growth in earnings is a clear demonstration of our operational excellence and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.

In recognition of our solid performance, the Board of Directors has declared a 2% stock dividend. All shareholders of record on November 7, 2023, will receive the dividend on November 21, 2023. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we chose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.

We move forward with the determination to sustain this momentum, balancing growth with stability and always with an eye on serving the best interests of our communities and stakeholders.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Best wishes to you and your families as we head into the holiday season.

Sincerely,

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

/s/ Roger L. Dick

President and Chief Executive Officer

This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,463 $ 5,821 Interest-earning deposits with banks 68,407 147,397 Securities available for sale 328,099 321,382 Securities held to maturity (fair value $24,807 and $26,990, respectively) 29,146 30,343 Less: allowance for credit losses on securities held to maturity (65 ) - Equity securities, at fair value 299 321 Loans held for sale 4,584 4,740 Loans held for investment 578,835 477,175 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (5,115 ) (2,661 ) Net loans held for investment 573,720 474,514 Premises and equipment, net 15,172 14,885 Interest receivable 4,313 3,203 Restricted stock 1,672 1,428 Bank-owned life insurance 7,756 9,155 Deferred income tax benefit 12,512 11,560 Loan servicing assets 4,431 5,149 Other assets 10,293 8,783 Total assets $ 1,069,802 $ 1,038,681 Liabilities Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 276,484 $ 293,112 Interest checking and money market accounts 435,289 499,515 Savings accounts 103,953 107,088 Time deposits, $250,000 and over 70,026 46,422 Other time deposits 104,537 17,424 Total deposits 990,289 963,561 Short-term borrowed funds 931 1,103 Long-term debt 29,085 29,588 Other liabilities 12,427 11,937 Total liabilities 1,032,732 1,006,189 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding or in process of issuance 7,049,510 and 6,928,661 shares, respectively. Book value per share $3.67 in 2023 and $3.01 in 2022 (1) 8,812 8,661 Common stock dividend distributable 176 216 Additional paid-in capital 13,331 12,886 Undivided profits 39,980 34,138 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,884 ) (34,064 ) Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity 26,415 21,837 Noncontrolling interest 10,655 10,655 Total shareholders' equity 37,070 32,492 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,069,802 $ 1,038,681 (1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2023 and the 2.5% stock dividend in 2022.