November 17, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

As we complete the third quarter of 2023, we are pleased to present you with an update that underscores the strength and stability of our financial position. Your Company has continued to grow in assets and deepen its community ties, reflecting our collective commitment to a prosperous future for all stakeholders.

Over the past year, from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, our assets have increased from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. During this period, our loan portfolio has increased by $102 million, which translates to a robust 21% year-over-year growth. This growth has been achieved while steadfastly upholding our strong credit standards. We have not wavered in our commitment to responsible lending, ensuring that the quality of our loan portfolio remains of the highest order.

Our Bank's capital ratios reflect our strong financial foundation, with a Total Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.23%. This solid capital base positions us well above the regulatory requirements and is indicative of our prudent financial management and forward-looking strategy.

The net income for the first nine months of 2023 is reported at $6.3 million, an increase from the $5.3 million recorded at the same time last year. This equates to $5.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.82 per share, compared to $4.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.67 per share, that we reported in 2022 for the same period. This growth in earnings is a clear demonstration of our operational excellence and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.

In recognition of our solid performance, the Board of Directors has declared a 2% stock dividend. All shareholders of record on November 7, 2023, will receive the dividend on November 21, 2023. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we chose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.

We move forward with the determination to sustain this momentum, balancing growth with stability and always with an eye on serving the best interests of our communities and stakeholders.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Best wishes to you and your families as we head into the holiday season.

Sincerely,

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

/s/ Roger L. Dick

President and Chief Executive Officer

This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30,

September 30,

(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)

2023

2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

9,463

$

5,821

Interest-earning deposits with banks

68,407

147,397

Securities available for sale

328,099

321,382

Securities held to maturity (fair value $24,807 and $26,990, respectively)

29,146

30,343

Less: allowance for credit losses on securities held to maturity

(65

)

-

Equity securities, at fair value

299

321

Loans held for sale

4,584

4,740

Loans held for investment

578,835

477,175

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(5,115

)

(2,661

)

Net loans held for investment

573,720

474,514

Premises and equipment, net

15,172

14,885

Interest receivable

4,313

3,203

Restricted stock

1,672

1,428

Bank-owned life insurance

7,756

9,155

Deferred income tax benefit

12,512

11,560

Loan servicing assets

4,431

5,149

Other assets

10,293

8,783

Total assets

$

1,069,802

$

1,038,681

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$

276,484

$

293,112

Interest checking and money market accounts

435,289

499,515

Savings accounts

103,953

107,088

Time deposits, $250,000 and over

70,026

46,422

Other time deposits

104,537

17,424

Total deposits

990,289

963,561

Short-term borrowed funds

931

1,103

Long-term debt

29,085

29,588

Other liabilities

12,427

11,937

Total liabilities

1,032,732

1,006,189

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized;

issued and outstanding or in process of issuance

7,049,510 and 6,928,661 shares, respectively.

Book value per share $3.67 in 2023 and $3.01 in 2022 (1)

8,812

8,661

Common stock dividend distributable

176

216

Additional paid-in capital

13,331

12,886

Undivided profits

39,980

34,138

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(35,884

)

(34,064

)

Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity

26,415

21,837

Noncontrolling interest

10,655

10,655

Total shareholders' equity

37,070

32,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,069,802

$

1,038,681

(1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2023 and the 2.5% stock dividend in 2022.

Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

7,645

$

5,367

$

21,001

$

15,771

Interest on investment securities

3,086

1,973

8,904

4,954

Interest-earning deposits with banks and federal funds sold

979

725

3,230

1,012

Total interest income

11,710

8,065

33,135

21,737

Interest Expense

Interest paid on deposits

3,188

513

8,016

903

Interest paid on borrowed funds

345

340

1,030

1,014

Total interest expense

3,533

853

9,046

1,917

Net Interest Income

8,177

7,212

24,089

19,820

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

599

(1,512

)

985

(1,407

)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

7,578

8,724

23,104

21,227

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

272

282

785

786

Interchange and card transaction fees

291

315

910

856

Other service fees and commissions

875

763

2,586

2,465

Loss on sale of securities

-

-

(42

)

(91

)

Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(4

)

(6

)

7

(71

)

Income from mortgage banking

957

819

2,542

3,258

Other income (loss)

128

65

399

(84

)

Total noninterest income

2,519

2,238

7,187

7,119

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

4,822

4,868

14,498

14,796

Occupancy expense

460

424

1,345

1,276

Equipment expense

195

199

578

580

Data processing

103

204

511

610

Loan costs

88

92

286

356

Professional fees and services

268

217

705

633

Marketing and donations

313

359

1,037

898

Software amortization and maintenance

311

304

914

923

Other operating expenses

830

733

2,483

1,751

Total noninterest expense

7,390

7,400

22,357

21,823

Income before income taxes

2,707

3,562

7,934

6,523

Provision for income taxes

558

737

1,608

1,215

Net Income

$

2,149

$

2,825

$

6,326

$

5,308

Consolidated net income

$

2,149

$

2,825

$

6,326

$

5,308

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(142

)

(142

)

(422

)

(422

)

Net income attributable to Uwharrie Capital Corp and common shareholders

$

2,007

$

2,683

$

5,904

$

4,886

Net Income Per Common Share (1)

Basic

$

0.28

$

0.37

$

0.82

$

0.67

Assuming dilution

$

0.28

$

0.37

$

0.82

$

0.67

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (1)

Basic

7,196,706

7,245,951

7,209,426

7,253,349

Assuming dilution

7,196,706

7,245,951

7,209,426

7,253,349

Attachments

Disclaimer

Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 14:18:06 UTC.