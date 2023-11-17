November 17, 2023
Dear Shareholder:
As we complete the third quarter of 2023, we are pleased to present you with an update that underscores the strength and stability of our financial position. Your Company has continued to grow in assets and deepen its community ties, reflecting our collective commitment to a prosperous future for all stakeholders.
Over the past year, from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, our assets have increased from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. During this period, our loan portfolio has increased by $102 million, which translates to a robust 21% year-over-year growth. This growth has been achieved while steadfastly upholding our strong credit standards. We have not wavered in our commitment to responsible lending, ensuring that the quality of our loan portfolio remains of the highest order.
Our Bank's capital ratios reflect our strong financial foundation, with a Total Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.23%. This solid capital base positions us well above the regulatory requirements and is indicative of our prudent financial management and forward-looking strategy.
The net income for the first nine months of 2023 is reported at $6.3 million, an increase from the $5.3 million recorded at the same time last year. This equates to $5.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.82 per share, compared to $4.9 million in net income available to common shareholders, or $0.67 per share, that we reported in 2022 for the same period. This growth in earnings is a clear demonstration of our operational excellence and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.
In recognition of our solid performance, the Board of Directors has declared a 2% stock dividend. All shareholders of record on November 7, 2023, will receive the dividend on November 21, 2023. The stock dividend will be paid electronically via book-entry (no stock certificates will be issued). Consistent with prior years, we chose to pay a stock dividend as opposed to cash to provide our shareholders with options to suit their specific financial needs. Shareholders in peak earning years may choose to hold the dividend shares, which defers income, and paying taxes in later years could be at a lower capital gains rate. For our shareholders desiring current income, these new shares can be sold for cash. The stock dividend gives you the flexibility of when to recognize the income and address the tax considerations based on your individual needs.
We move forward with the determination to sustain this momentum, balancing growth with stability and always with an eye on serving the best interests of our communities and stakeholders.
Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Best wishes to you and your families as we head into the holiday season.
Sincerely,
UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
/s/ Roger L. Dick
President and Chief Executive Officer
This Report may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to earnings, income per share, revenue, expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to estimates of credit quality trends, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).
Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
9,463
$
5,821
Interest-earning deposits with banks
68,407
147,397
Securities available for sale
328,099
321,382
Securities held to maturity (fair value $24,807 and $26,990, respectively)
29,146
30,343
Less: allowance for credit losses on securities held to maturity
(65
)
-
Equity securities, at fair value
299
321
Loans held for sale
4,584
4,740
Loans held for investment
578,835
477,175
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(5,115
)
(2,661
)
Net loans held for investment
573,720
474,514
Premises and equipment, net
15,172
14,885
Interest receivable
4,313
3,203
Restricted stock
1,672
1,428
Bank-owned life insurance
7,756
9,155
Deferred income tax benefit
12,512
11,560
Loan servicing assets
4,431
5,149
Other assets
10,293
8,783
Total assets
$
1,069,802
$
1,038,681
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
276,484
$
293,112
Interest checking and money market accounts
435,289
499,515
Savings accounts
103,953
107,088
Time deposits, $250,000 and over
70,026
46,422
Other time deposits
104,537
17,424
Total deposits
990,289
963,561
Short-term borrowed funds
931
1,103
Long-term debt
29,085
29,588
Other liabilities
12,427
11,937
Total liabilities
1,032,732
1,006,189
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, $1.25 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized;
issued and outstanding or in process of issuance
7,049,510 and 6,928,661 shares, respectively.
Book value per share $3.67 in 2023 and $3.01 in 2022 (1)
8,812
8,661
Common stock dividend distributable
176
216
Additional paid-in capital
13,331
12,886
Undivided profits
39,980
34,138
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(35,884
)
(34,064
)
Total Uwharrie Capital Corp shareholders' equity
26,415
21,837
Noncontrolling interest
10,655
10,655
Total shareholders' equity
37,070
32,492
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,069,802
$
1,038,681
(1) Net income per share, book value per share and weighted average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the 2% stock dividend in 2023 and the 2.5% stock dividend in 2022.
Uwharrie Capital Corp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
7,645
$
5,367
$
21,001
$
15,771
Interest on investment securities
3,086
1,973
8,904
4,954
Interest-earning deposits with banks and federal funds sold
979
725
3,230
1,012
Total interest income
11,710
8,065
33,135
21,737
Interest Expense
Interest paid on deposits
3,188
513
8,016
903
Interest paid on borrowed funds
345
340
1,030
1,014
Total interest expense
3,533
853
9,046
1,917
Net Interest Income
8,177
7,212
24,089
19,820
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
599
(1,512
)
985
(1,407
)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
7,578
8,724
23,104
21,227
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
272
282
785
786
Interchange and card transaction fees
291
315
910
856
Other service fees and commissions
875
763
2,586
2,465
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
(42
)
(91
)
Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(4
)
(6
)
7
(71
)
Income from mortgage banking
957
819
2,542
3,258
Other income (loss)
128
65
399
(84
)
Total noninterest income
2,519
2,238
7,187
7,119
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,822
4,868
14,498
14,796
Occupancy expense
460
424
1,345
1,276
Equipment expense
195
199
578
580
Data processing
103
204
511
610
Loan costs
88
92
286
356
Professional fees and services
268
217
705
633
Marketing and donations
313
359
1,037
898
Software amortization and maintenance
311
304
914
923
Other operating expenses
830
733
2,483
1,751
Total noninterest expense
7,390
7,400
22,357
21,823
Income before income taxes
2,707
3,562
7,934
6,523
Provision for income taxes
558
737
1,608
1,215
Net Income
$
2,149
$
2,825
$
6,326
$
5,308
Consolidated net income
$
2,149
$
2,825
$
6,326
$
5,308
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(142
)
(142
)
(422
)
(422
)
Net income attributable to Uwharrie Capital Corp and common shareholders
$
2,007
$
2,683
$
5,904
$
4,886
Net Income Per Common Share (1)
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.37
$
0.82
$
0.67
Assuming dilution
$
0.28
$
0.37
$
0.82
$
0.67
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (1)
Basic
7,196,706
7,245,951
7,209,426
7,253,349
Assuming dilution
7,196,706
7,245,951
7,209,426
7,253,349
