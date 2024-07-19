Second Quarter 2024 - Earnings Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Albemarle - Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated total assets of $1.12 billion at June 30, 2024, versus $1.07 billion at December 31, 2023.

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $4.6 million versus $4.2 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $4.3 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.54 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Bank.

Net income for both three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, was $2.2 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income available to common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.29 per share.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.com or by calling 704-982-4415.