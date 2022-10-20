Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Uwharrie Capital Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWHR   US9181831044

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

(UWHR)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:32 2022-10-12 am EDT
6.350 USD   -14.19%
02:00pUwharrie Capital : Third Quarter 2022 - Earnings Release and Dividend Declaration - Form 8-K
PU
01:56pUwharrie Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Uwharrie Capital Corp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uwharrie Capital : Third Quarter 2022 - Earnings Release and Dividend Declaration - Form 8-K

10/20/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter 2022 - Earnings Release and Dividend Declaration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: Roger Dick

Uwharrie Capital Corp

704-983-6181

Date: October 20, 2022

Albemarle - Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank, reported consolidated total assets of $1.04 billion at September 30, 2022, versus $939.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $5.3 million versus $8.9 million for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $4.9 million or $0.69 per share compared to $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for September 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Company. The decline in earnings is attributable to the decline in the mortgage origination market for the year, impacting mortgage banking income.

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $2.8 million versus $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $2.7 million or $0.38 per share compared to $2.5 million or $0.35 per share for the same quarter in 2021, an increase of 6%.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a 2.5% stock dividend to be paid to common stock shareholders on November 22, 2022. Current and prior year earnings per share reported above have been adjusted retroactively for the 2.5% stock dividend.

Shareholders of Uwharrie Capital Corp, as of the record date November 8, 2022, will receive the dividend, which will be paid electronically via book-entry. No stock certificates will be issued. Shareholders will receive a statement indicating the new shares gained. If the stock is held in a brokerage account, shares will be electronically delivered directly to the appropriate account. Only whole shares of stock will be issued. If applicable, a check for payment of a fractional share may also be issued or deposited electronically.

Contact Roger Dick, Chief Executive Officer at 704-983-6181 for further information.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.com or by calling 704-982-4415.

Disclaimer

Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
02:00pUwharrie Capital : Third Quarter 2022 - Earnings Release and Dividend Declaration - Form 8..
PU
01:56pUwharrie Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
08/30Uwharrie Capital Corp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
08/19Uwharrie Capital : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
08/02UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/02Tranche Update on Uwharrie Capital Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 20..
CI
08/02Uwharrie Capital Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
06/02Uwharrie Capital : Letter of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP to the United States Securities and ..
PU
06/02Uwharrie Capital Corp : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/20Uwharrie Capital : Quarterly report to shareholders for the period ended March 31, 2022 - ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,0 M - -
Net income 2021 9,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 62,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,0 M 44,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Uwharrie Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger L. Dick Chief Executive Officer
Heather H. Almond Chief Financial Officer
Tara G. Eudy Chairman
Jason R. Andrew Chief Operations Officer
James E. Nance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP-29.44%44
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%134 604
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.36%65 737
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-5.36%48 413
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-15.18%46 419