Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Uwharrie Capital Corp    UWHR

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

(UWHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uwharrie Capital : 3rd Quarter Earnings & Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Third Quarter 2020 - Earnings Release and Dividend Declaration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: David Beaver Uwharrie Capital Corp 704-991-1266

Date: October 22, 2020

Albemarle - Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank, reported consolidated total assets of $792 million at September 30, 2020, versus $657 million at December 31, 2019.

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $3.5 million versus $2.6 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $3.1 million or $0.43 per share compared to $2.2 million or $0.30 per share for September 30, 2019. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Company.

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $1.6 million versus $968 thousand for the same period in 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $1.4 million or $0.20 per share compared to $826 thousand or $0.11 per share for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of 80%.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a 2% stock dividend to be paid to common stock shareholders on November 23, 2020.

Shareholders of Uwharrie Capital Corp, as of the record date November 9, 2020, will receive the dividend, which will be paid electronically via book-entry. No stock certificates will be issued. Shareholders will receive a statement indicating the new shares gained. If the stock is held in a brokerage account, shares will be electronically delivered directly to the appropriate account. Only whole shares of stock will be issued. If applicable, a check for payment of a fractional share may also be issued or deposited electronically.

Contact David Beaver, Chief Financial Officer at 704-991-1266 for further information.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.comor by calling 704-982-4415.

# # # #

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uwharrie Capital Corp. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 16:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
01:00pUWHARRIE CAPITAL : 3rd Quarter Earnings & Dividend Declaration
PU
10/22UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
08/18UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/04UWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/24UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/22UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/15UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/05UWHARRIE CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/10UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29,8 M - -
Net income 2019 2,52 M - -
Net cash 2019 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 -3,42x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Uwharrie Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger L. Dick President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Chester Lowder Chairman
Roy David Beaver Chief Financial, Accounting & Risk Officer
Jason Andrew Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James E. Nance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP0.00%41
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.78%165 393
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-23.77%57 228
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.60%52 615
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.01%48 427
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%44 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group