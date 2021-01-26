Log in
UWM Holdings Corporation : Announces 2020 Q4 Earnings Conference Call Details

01/26/2021 | 04:39pm EST
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Thursday, February 4 at 10 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. The call-in numbers are:

- Conference ID: 6596094
- Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 794-1164
- Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-2757
- Conference call name: UWM Holdings Corporation 4Q 2020 Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWM investor relations website.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.


