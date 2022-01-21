Log in
    UWMC   US91823B1098

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UWMC)
  Report
Blake Kolo Named UWM's New Head of Investor Relations

01/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
UWM Holding Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) today announced Blake Kolo (CPA, CVA, CFE, CFF) has been named Head of Investor Relations in addition to his current position as Chief Business Officer at UWM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005076/en/

Blake Kolo, Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations at UWM (Photo: Business Wire)

Kolo will assume responsibilities for investor relations, which were previously held by Matt Roslin. Roslin will remain active in all parts of the business, but will focus heavily on his role as EVP, Compliance and Legal Affairs at UWM.

“Blake has a very diverse background and has been involved in many different industries through many cycles,” said Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWM. “His seasoned financial background, insight and relationship-driven mindset will be an essential component in our continued growth, strategy and financial performance of the business. Blake’s sound judgment and deep expertise helped guide UWM through one of our most significant growth periods as well as taking UWM public. I look forward to Blake sharing our growth story to all our partners and investors.”

Kolo joined UWM in 2019 as the company’s chief business officer, where he focuses heavily on the management of UWM’s mortgage funding operation, private label securitization shelf, and mortgage servicing rights activity. His team drives maximum efficiency in many areas of capital markets.

In his new role, Kolo will continue to oversee UWM’s mortgage funding operation and mortgage servicing rights activity, while also working to form and maintain relationships with investors and analysts around the nation. Kolo’s 15+ years of experience in the financial industry will allow him to ensure stakeholders are accurately informed of UWM’s business model, financial performance and long-term strategies.

Prior to UWM, Kolo was Managing Director at The Siegfried Group, where during his six-year tenure, the company’s Detroit office brought in 40+ new clients, a quarter of which were Fortune 500 companies. Kolo was promoted to Managing Director in under 3 years, one of the quickest appointments to that position in company history.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, originating mortgage loans exclusively through the wholesale channel. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, we lead our market by building upon our proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. We originate primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.


Analyst Recommendations on UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 084 M - -
Net income 2021 502 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,61x
Yield 2021 7,24%
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float -
Chart UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UWM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 7,84 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Ishbia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Forrester Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Melinda Wilner Chief Operating Officer
Kelly Czubak Independent Director
Isiah L. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.97%535
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.95%60 951
ORIX CORPORATION5.60%25 345
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-2.65%24 714
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.31%8 285
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-1.48%7 955