  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  UWM Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UWMC   US91823B1098

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UWMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call Details

10/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting: https://conferencingportals.com/event/YModynrv.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWM investor relations website.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 961 M - -
Net income 2021 622 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 684 M 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 5,62%
Technical analysis trends UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,80 $
Average target price 8,48 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Ishbia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Forrester Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Melinda Wilner Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kelly Czubak Independent Director
Isiah L. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.00%697
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED39.77%60 219
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.03%25 546
ORIX CORPORATION42.32%23 701
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED82.20%8 291
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED22.44%7 955