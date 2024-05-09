First Quarter Net Income of $180.5 Million. Loan Origination Volume of $27.6 Billion, Including Purchase Volume of $22.1 Billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Total loan origination volume for the first quarter 2024 was $27.6 billion, of which $22.1 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 1Q24 net income of $180.5 million, inclusive of a $15.6 million decline in the fair value of MSRs, and diluted earnings per share of $0.09.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "We continue to see positive results from our strategy and investments. Both volume and margin are strengthening and we delivered increased volume performance relative to the fourth quarter of last year. Additionally, despite being in a higher rate environment, we originated 24% more loans than we did in the first quarter of 2023. Even more impressive is the fact that our purchase volume of $22.1 billion was considerably higher than Q1 2023 despite all the industry talk of higher interest rates and lack of inventory. This is reflective of the overall health of our business and soundness in our strategy. I am confident the strong momentum we’ve seen in the broker channel will remain on an upward trajectory and UWM and mortgage brokers will continue to win."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Originations of $27.6 billion in 1Q24, compared to $24.4 billion in 4Q23 and $22.3 billion in 1Q23

Purchase originations of $22.1 billion in 1Q24, a UWM record for first quarter purchase volume, compared to $20.7 billion in 4Q23 and $19.2 billion in 1Q23

Total gain margin of 108 bps in 1Q24 compared to 92 bps in 4Q23 and 92 bps in 1Q23

Net income of $180.5 million in 1Q24 compared to net loss of $461.0 million in 4Q23 and net loss of $138.6 million in 1Q23

Adjusted EBITDA of $101.5 million in 1Q23 compared to $99.6 million in 4Q23 and $141.0 million in 1Q23

Total equity of $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 billion at March 31, 2023

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $229.7 billion with a WAC of 4.58% at March 31, 2024, compared to $299.5 billion with a WAC of 4.43% at December 31, 2023, and $297.9 billion with a WAC of 3.66% at March 31, 2023

Ended 1Q24 with approximately $2.9 billion of available liquidity, including $605.6 million of cash, and $2.3 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $1.8 billion under lines of credit secured by agency and Ginnie Mae MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Loan origination volume(1) $ 27,630,535 $ 24,372,436 $ 22,335,014 Total gain margin(1)(2) 1.08 % 0.92 % 0.92 % Net income (loss) $ 180,531 $ (460,956 ) $ (138,613 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.09 (0.29 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(3) N/A (0.23 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(3) 141,121 (361,002 ) (106,625 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 101,490 99,566 140,994 (1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 605,639 $ 497,468 $ 740,063 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,338,135 5,449,884 4,800,259 Mortgage servicing rights 3,191,803 4,026,136 3,974,870 Total assets 12,797,334 11,871,854 10,947,716 Non-funding debt (1) 2,311,850 2,862,759 2,623,962 Total equity 2,457,058 2,474,671 2,874,542 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 0.94 1.16 0.91 (1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Unpaid principal balance $ 229,706,006 $ 299,456,189 $ 297,906,035 Weighted average interest rate 4.58 % 4.43 % 3.66 % Weighted average age (months) 22 21 18

First Quarter Business and Product Highlights

Mortgage Matchup – A new and improved version of the site formally known as FindAMortgageBroker.com. Mortgage Matchup continues to be a consumer-facing website geared toward homebuyers and real estate agents, and offers educational material around the home buying and refinancing process, along with a searchable database of independent mortgage brokers

Refi 100 – A 100-basis point pricing incentive on any note rate for conventional rate and term refinances. This pricing incentive helped independent mortgage brokers who work with UWM create refinance opportunities with their borrowers

1% Down Expansion – When income-qualified borrowers put 1% down, UWM pays an additional 2% toward their down payment, up to $4,000, for a total of 3% down

No-Cost Credit Reports – UWM is now covering the cost of hard credit report pulls for its broker partners. This initiative aims to combat the impact of increasingly high credit report costs, an out-of-pocket expense for brokers

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands) Purchase: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Conventional $ 12,160,107 $ 12,033,818 $ 12,969,966 Government 7,567,925 6,805,530 5,623,050 Jumbo and other (1) 2,393,397 1,842,108 652,780 Total Purchase $ 22,121,429 $ 20,681,456 $ 19,245,796 Refinance: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Conventional $ 1,716,281 $ 1,386,645 $ 1,869,911 Government 2,657,541 1,389,884 941,775 Jumbo and other (1) 1,135,284 914,451 277,532 Total Refinance $ 5,509,106 $ 3,690,980 $ 3,089,218 Total Originations $ 27,630,535 $ 24,372,436 $ 22,335,014 (1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products, construction loans, and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens).

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

We anticipate second quarter production to be in the $28 to $35 billion range, with gain margin from 85 to 110 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, for the fourteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about July 11, 2024.

Key Operational Metrics

“Loan origination volume” and “Total gain margin” are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. “Loan origination volume” is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. “Total gain margin” represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides “Adjusted net income (loss),” which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. “Adjusted net income (loss)” is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings (loss) before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose “Non-funding debt” and the “Non-funding debt to equity ratio” as a non-GAAP metric. We define “Non-funding debt” as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the “Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio” as total non-funding debt divided by the Company’s total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income (loss) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 184,264 $ (468,408 ) $ (139,616 ) Adjusted income tax (provision) benefit (43,143 ) 107,406 32,991 Adjusted net Income (loss) $ 141,121 (361,002 ) $ (106,625 )

Adjusted diluted EPS Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 93,654,269 92,920,794 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,595,724,056 1,594,990,581

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (361,002 ) $ (106,625 ) Adjusted diluted EPS (0.23 ) (0.07 ) (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock

Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Net income (loss) $ 180,531 $ (460,956 ) $ (138,613 ) Interest expense on non-funding debt 40,243 43,946 42,703 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,733 (7,452 ) (1,003 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,340 11,472 11,670 Stock-based compensation expense 5,876 3,961 2,482 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions (141,059 ) 507,686 222,915 Deferred compensation, net 1,063 3,300 1,081 Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants (686 ) 4,808 2,098 Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability 180 260 250 Change in fair value of investment securities 269 (7,459 ) (2,589 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,490 $ 99,566 $ 140,994

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Senior notes $ 1,989,250 $ 1,988,267 $ 1,985,319 Secured lines of credit 200,000 750,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 94,064 93,814 101,345 Equipment note payable — — 486 Finance lease liability 28,536 30,678 36,812 Total non-funding debt $ 2,311,850 $ 2,862,759 $ 2,623,962 Total equity $ 2,457,058 $ 2,474,671 $ 2,874,542 Non-funding debt to equity 0.94 1.16 0.91

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict” and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our investment in our people, products and technology, and the benefits of our results; (3) our beliefs regarding opportunities in 2024 for our business and the broker channel; (4) our beliefs regarding operational profitability; (5) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (6) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (7) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (8) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (9) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (10) our expectations related to production and margin in the second quarter of 2024; (11) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (12) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (13) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (14) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (15) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (16) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) UWM’s dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM’s reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM’s dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM’s dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM’s inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM’s ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM’s ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of UWM’s cybersecurity or information security systems; (xii) the occurrence of data breaches or other cybersecurity failures at our third-party sub-servicers or other third-party vendors; (xiii) UWM’s ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under “Risk Factors” therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 605,639 $ 497,468 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,338,135 5,449,884 Derivative assets 34,050 33,019 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 108,323 110,352 Accounts receivable, net 554,443 512,070 Mortgage servicing rights 3,191,803 4,026,136 Premises and equipment, net 145,265 146,417 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $96,358 and $97,596 with related parties) 97,801 99,125 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $24,286 and $24,802 with related parties) 26,890 29,111 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 577,487 856,856 Other assets 117,498 111,416 Total assets $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 6,681,917 $ 4,902,090 Derivative liabilities 26,918 40,781 Secured line of credit 200,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 94,064 93,814 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 477,765 469,101 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,702 159,572 Senior notes 1,989,250 1,988,267 Operating lease liability (includes $103,194 and $104,495 with related parties) 104,637 106,024 Finance lease liability (includes $25,851 and $26,260 with related parties) 28,536 30,678 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 577,487 856,856 Total liabilities 10,340,276 9,397,183 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 94,945,635 and 93,654,269 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9 10 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,085 1,702 Retained earnings 111,980 110,690 Non-controlling interest 2,342,834 2,362,119 Total equity 2,457,058 2,474,671 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 298,954 $ 225,436 $ 205,424 Loan servicing income 184,702 206,498 218,557 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (15,563 ) (634,418 ) (337,287 ) Interest income 101,863 87,901 74,580 Total revenue, net 569,956 (114,583 ) 161,274 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 154,241 142,515 121,003 Direct loan production costs 31,436 27,977 16,483 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 19,111 25,600 17,210 Depreciation and amortization 11,340 11,472 11,670 General and administrative 40,809 38,209 34,619 Servicing costs 30,324 29,632 36,862 Interest expense 98,668 80,811 63,284 Other income (237 ) (2,391 ) (241 ) Total expenses 385,692 353,825 300,890 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 184,264 (468,408 ) (139,616 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,733 (7,452 ) (1,003 ) Net income (loss) 180,531 (460,956 ) (138,613 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 171,801 (433,878 ) (126,672 ) Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 8,730 $ (27,078 ) $ (11,941 )

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 94,365,991 93,654,269 92,920,794 Diluted 1,598,647,205 93,654,269 92,920,794

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2024, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 605,639 $ 497,468 $ 729,616 $ 634,576 $ 740,063 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,338,135 5,449,884 5,560,039 6,269,924 4,800,259 Derivative assets 34,050 33,019 92,791 61,407 61,136 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 108,323 110,352 104,526 111,625 114,275 Accounts receivable, net 554,443 512,070 385,922 347,865 433,747 Mortgage servicing rights 3,191,803 4,026,136 4,352,219 4,224,207 3,974,870 Premises and equipment, net 145,265 146,417 146,509 149,515 152,428 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 97,801 99,125 100,427 101,686 102,923 Finance lease right-of-use asset 26,890 29,111 31,803 34,947 38,320 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 577,487 856,856 617,490 409,078 440,775 Other assets 117,498 111,416 82,795 81,089 88,920 Total assets $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 6,681,917 $ 4,902,090 $ 5,066,900 $ 5,732,791 $ 4,259,834 Derivative liabilities 26,918 40,781 38,882 21,734 62,742 Secured line of credit 200,000 750,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 94,064 93,814 97,328 100,901 101,345 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 477,765 469,101 503,890 423,407 416,818 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,702 159,572 159,572 159,518 159,517 Senior notes 1,989,250 1,988,267 1,987,284 1,986,301 1,985,319 Operating lease liability 104,637 106,024 107,389 108,711 110,012 Finance lease liability 28,536 30,678 33,291 36,356 36,812 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 577,487 856,856 617,490 409,078 440,775 Total liabilities 10,340,276 9,397,183 9,112,026 9,478,797 8,073,174 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 94,945,635 as of March 31, 2024, 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023, 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023, 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023 and 93,101,971 as of March 31, 2023 9 10 10 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — — Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,085 1,702 1,484 1,267 1,036 Retained earnings 111,980 110,690 130,233 120,379 122,136 Non-controlling interest 2,342,834 2,362,119 2,960,234 2,825,317 2,751,211 Total equity 2,457,058 2,474,671 3,092,111 2,947,122 2,874,542 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 298,954 $ 225,436 $ 288,930 $ 280,757 $ 205,424 Loan servicing income 184,702 206,498 200,428 193,220 218,557 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (15,563 ) (634,418 ) 92,909 24,648 (337,287 ) Interest income 101,863 87,901 94,849 88,895 74,580 Total revenue, net 569,956 (114,583 ) 677,116 587,520 161,274 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 154,241 142,515 135,333 131,380 121,003 Direct loan production costs 31,436 27,977 36,184 23,618 16,483 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 19,111 25,600 20,117 21,588 17,210 Depreciation and amortization 11,340 11,472 11,563 11,441 11,670 General and administrative 40,809 38,209 44,904 52,691 34,619 Servicing costs 30,324 29,632 33,640 31,658 36,862 Interest expense 98,668 80,811 93,724 82,437 63,284 Other expense (income) (237 ) (2,391 ) (76 ) 2,703 (241 ) Total expenses 385,692 353,825 375,389 357,516 300,890 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 184,264 (468,408 ) 301,727 230,004 (139,616 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,733 (7,452 ) 734 1,210 (1,003 ) Net income (loss) 180,531 (460,956 ) 300,993 228,794 (138,613 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 171,801 (433,878 ) 282,762 221,236 (126,672 ) Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 8,730 $ (27,078 ) $ 18,231 $ 7,558 $ (11,941 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 94,365,991 93,654,269 93,290,736 93,107,133 92,920,794 Diluted 1,598,647,205 93,654,269 1,596,624,780 93,107,133 92,920,794

