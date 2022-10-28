Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UWM Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWMC   US91823B1098

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UWMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
3.020 USD   -0.33%
08:21aUWM Holdings Corporation Announces Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/17Barclays Adjusts Price Target on UWM Holdings to $2.50 From $4, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
10/04Uwm Holdings Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 4, 2022.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting: https://conferencingportals.com/event/YModynrv.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWM investor relations website.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, originating mortgage loans exclusively through the wholesale channel. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, we lead our market by building upon our proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. We originate primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 033 M - -
Net income 2022 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 13,2%
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 5,57%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Ishbia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Hubacker SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason Bressler Chief Technology Officer
Melinda Wilner Chief Operating Officer
Matthew I. Roslin Executive VP-Compliance & Legal Affairs
