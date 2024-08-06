Second Quarter Net Income of $76.3 Million. Loan Origination Volume of $33.6 Billion, Including Purchase Volume of $27.2 Billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total loan origination volume for the second quarter 2024 was $33.6 billion, of which $27.2 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 2Q24 net income of $76.3 million, inclusive of a $115.3 million decline in fair value of MSRs, net, and diluted earnings per share of $0.03.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "The second quarter was another strong quarter, by all measures, for UWM and the wholesale channel. We collectively continue to dominate the current purchase market while investing and preparing for lower rates ahead. Our momentum is building, with margins and production both up year over year, and our focus remains on our best-in-class people, process and technology. UWM and the mortgage broker community are in a position of strength. With wholesale channel market share at a 15-year high, we are in a prime position to capitalize and grow when rates inevitably drop. UWM has never been as prepared for the upcoming opportunity as we are now."

Second Quarter Financial 2024 Highlights

Originations of $33.6 billion in 2Q24, compared to $27.6 billion in 1Q24 and $31.8 billion in 2Q23

Purchase originations of $27.2 billion in 2Q24, compared to $22.1 billion in 1Q24 and $28.0 billion in 2Q23

Total gain margin of 106 bps in 2Q24 compared to 108 bps in 1Q24 and 88 bps in 2Q23

Net income of $76.3 million in 2Q24 compared to net income of $180.5 million in 1Q24 and net income of $228.8 million in 2Q23

Adjusted EBITDA of $133.1 million in 2Q24 compared to $101.5 million in 1Q24 and $125.4 million in 2Q23

Total equity of $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2023

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $189.5 billion with a WAC of 4.31% at June 30, 2024, compared to $229.7 billion with a WAC of 4.58% at March 31, 2024, and $294.9 billion with a WAC of 3.84% at June 30, 2023

Ended 2Q24 with approximately $2.7 billion of available liquidity, including $680.2 million of cash, and available borrowing capacity under our secured and unsecured lines of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Loan origination volume(1) $ 33,628,993 $ 27,630,535 $ 31,846,800 Total gain margin(1)(2) 1.06 % 1.08 % 0.88 % Net income $ 76,286 $ 180,531 $ 228,794 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.09 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) 0.04 N/A 0.11 Adjusted net income(3) 59,809 141,121 175,953 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 133,146 101,490 125,380

(1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,153 $ 605,639 $ 634,576 Mortgage loans at fair value 8,236,183 7,338,135 6,269,924 Mortgage servicing rights 2,650,090 3,191,803 4,224,207 Total assets 12,921,641 12,797,334 12,425,919 Non-funding debt (1) 2,108,426 2,311,850 2,623,991 Total equity 2,329,012 2,457,058 2,947,122 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 0.91 0.94 0.89

(1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Unpaid principal balance $ 189,482,798 $ 229,706,006 $ 294,945,929 Weighted average interest rate 4.31 % 4.58 % 3.84 % Weighted average age (months) 26 22 20

Second Quarter Business and Product Highlights

UWM LIVE! For the third consecutive year, UWM hosted over 5,000 independent mortgage brokers, processors and real estate agents for UWM LIVE!, one of the largest mortgage events of the year

Launched TRAC+ UWM can now handle everything throughout title review, closing and disbursement. As a result, brokers have the option to close the loan without working with a title company or a settlement agent

Launched ChatUWM An innovative AI-powered smart search designed to support independent mortgage brokers, providing instant responses on topics including guidelines, matrices, summaries of UWM’s tools and technology and more

Continued Investment in Mortgage Matchup Mortgage Matchup was announced as the official mortgage partner of the NBA and WNBA, the first-ever mortgage partnership for both leagues



Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands) Purchase: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Conventional $ 15,650,022 $ 12,160,107 $ 17,607,736 Government 8,298,147 7,567,925 9,184,089 Jumbo and other (1) 3,224,482 2,393,397 1,243,350 Total Purchase $ 27,172,651 $ 22,121,429 $ 28,035,175 Refinance: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Conventional $ 2,506,853 $ 1,716,281 $ 2,113,172 Government 2,573,514 2,657,541 1,336,350 Jumbo and other (1) 1,375,975 1,135,284 362,103 Total Refinance $ 6,456,342 $ 5,509,106 $ 3,811,625 Total Originations $ 33,628,993 $ 27,630,535 $ 31,846,800

(1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products, construction loans, and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens).

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

We anticipate third quarter production to be in the $31 to $38 billion range, with gain margin from 85 to 110 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, for the fifteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about October 10, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Details

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I2815784

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and a transcript will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.uwm.com/.

Key Operational Metrics

“Loan origination volume” and “Total gain margin” are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. “Loan origination volume” is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. “Total gain margin” represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides “Adjusted net income (loss),” which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. “Adjusted net income (loss)” is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings (loss) before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions (net), the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose “Non-funding debt” and the “Non-funding debt to equity ratio” as a non-GAAP metric. We define “Non-funding debt” as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the “Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio” as total non-funding debt divided by the Company’s total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Earnings before income taxes $ 77,072 $ 184,264 $ 230,004 Adjusted income tax provision (17,263 ) (43,143 ) (54,051 ) Adjusted net income $ 59,809 $ 141,121 $ 175,953

Adjusted diluted EPS Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 95,387,609 93,107,133 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,597,457,396 1,595,176,920

Adjusted net income $ 59,809 $ 175,953 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.04 0.11 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net income $ 76,286 $ 180,531 $ 228,794 Interest expense on non-funding debt 31,951 40,243 42,756 Provision for income taxes 786 3,733 1,210 Depreciation and amortization 11,404 11,340 11,441 Stock-based compensation expense 3,937 5,876 3,567 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, net 11,056 (141,059 ) (164,526 ) Deferred compensation, net (1,169 ) 1,063 (564 ) Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants (1,739 ) (686 ) 1,175 Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability — 180 915 Change in fair value of investment securities 634 269 612 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,146 $ 101,490 $ 125,380

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Senior notes $ 1,990,233 $ 1,989,250 $ 1,986,301 Secured lines of credit — 200,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 91,406 94,064 100,901 Equipment note payable — — 433 Finance lease liability 26,787 28,536 36,356 Total non-funding debt $ 2,108,426 $ 2,311,850 $ 2,623,991 Total equity $ 2,329,012 $ 2,457,058 $ 2,947,122 Non-funding debt to equity 0.91 0.94 0.89

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict” and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our investment in our people, products and technology, and the benefits of our results; (3) our beliefs regarding opportunities in 2024 for our business and the broker channel; (4) our beliefs regarding operational profitability; (5) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (6) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (7) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (8) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (9) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (10) our expectations related to production and margin in the third quarter of 2024; (11) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (12) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (13) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (14) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (15) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (16) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) UWM’s dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM’s reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM’s dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM’s dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM’s inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM’s ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM’s ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of UWM’s cybersecurity or information security systems; (xii) the occurrence of data breaches or other cybersecurity failures at our third-party sub-servicers or other third-party vendors; (xiii) UWM’s ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under “Risk Factors” therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,153 $ 497,468 Mortgage loans at fair value 8,236,183 5,449,884 Derivative assets 54,962 33,019 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 105,593 110,352 Accounts receivable, net 516,838 512,070 Mortgage servicing rights 2,650,090 4,026,136 Premises and equipment, net 146,750 146,417 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $95,118 and $97,596 with related parties) 96,474 99,125 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $23,769 and $24,802 with related parties) 25,061 29,111 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 279,290 856,856 Other assets 130,247 111,416 Total assets $ 12,921,641 $ 11,871,854 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 7,429,591 $ 4,902,090 Derivative liabilities 26,171 40,781 Secured line of credit — 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 91,406 93,814 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 486,138 469,101 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,766 159,572 Senior notes 1,990,233 1,988,267 Operating lease liability (includes $101,891 and $104,495 with related parties) 103,247 106,024 Finance lease liability (includes $25,441 and $26,260 with related parties) 26,787 30,678 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 279,290 856,856 Total liabilities 10,592,629 9,397,183 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 95,587,806 and 93,654,269 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 10 10 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,305 1,702 Retained earnings 111,021 110,690 Non-controlling interest 2,215,526 2,362,119 Total equity 2,329,012 2,474,671 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,921,641 $ 11,871,854

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 357,109 $ 298,954 $ 280,757 Loan servicing income 143,910 184,702 193,220 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net (115,319 ) (15,563 ) 24,648 Interest income 121,394 101,863 88,895 Total revenue, net 507,094 569,956 587,520 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 160,311 154,241 131,380 Direct loan production costs 45,485 31,436 23,618 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 24,438 19,111 21,588 Depreciation and amortization 11,404 11,340 11,441 General and administrative 55,051 40,809 52,691 Servicing costs 25,787 30,324 31,658 Interest expense 108,651 98,668 82,437 Other expense (income) (1,105 ) (237 ) 2,703 Total expenses 430,022 385,692 357,516 Earnings before income taxes 77,072 184,264 230,004 Provision for income taxes 786 3,733 1,210 Net income 76,286 180,531 228,794 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 73,236 171,801 221,236 Net income attributable to UWMC $ 3,050 $ 8,730 $ 7,558

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,387,609 94,365,991 93,107,133 Diluted 95,387,609 1,598,647,205 93,107,133

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,153 $ 605,639 $ 497,468 $ 729,616 $ 634,576 Mortgage loans at fair value 8,236,183 7,338,135 5,449,884 5,560,039 6,269,924 Derivative assets 54,962 34,050 33,019 92,791 61,407 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 105,593 108,323 110,352 104,526 111,625 Accounts receivable, net 516,838 554,443 512,070 385,922 347,865 Mortgage servicing rights 2,650,090 3,191,803 4,026,136 4,352,219 4,224,207 Premises and equipment, net 146,750 145,265 146,417 146,509 149,515 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 96,474 97,801 99,125 100,427 101,686 Finance lease right-of-use asset 25,061 26,890 29,111 31,803 34,947 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 279,290 577,487 856,856 617,490 409,078 Other assets 130,247 117,498 111,416 82,795 81,089 Total assets $ 12,921,641 $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 7,429,591 $ 6,681,917 $ 4,902,090 $ 5,066,900 $ 5,732,791 Derivative liabilities 26,171 26,918 40,781 38,882 21,734 Secured line of credit — 200,000 750,000 500,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 91,406 94,064 93,814 97,328 100,901 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 486,138 477,765 469,101 503,890 423,407 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,766 159,702 159,572 159,572 159,518 Senior notes 1,990,233 1,989,250 1,988,267 1,987,284 1,986,301 Operating lease liability 103,247 104,637 106,024 107,389 108,711 Finance lease liability 26,787 28,536 30,678 33,291 36,356 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 279,290 577,487 856,856 617,490 409,078 Total liabilities 10,592,629 10,340,276 9,397,183 9,112,026 9,478,797 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 95,587,806 as of June 30, 2024, 94,945,635 as of March 31, 2024, 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023, 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023 and 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023 10 9 10 10 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented — — — — Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,305 2,085 1,702 1,484 1,267 Retained earnings 111,021 111,980 110,690 130,233 120,379 Non-controlling interest 2,215,526 2,342,834 2,362,119 2,960,234 2,825,317 Total equity 2,329,012 2,457,058 2,474,671 3,092,111 2,947,122 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,921,641 $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 357,109 $ 298,954 $ 225,436 $ 288,930 $ 280,757 Loan servicing income 143,910 184,702 206,498 200,428 193,220 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net (115,319 ) (15,563 ) (634,418 ) 92,909 24,648 Interest income 121,394 101,863 87,901 94,849 88,895 Total revenue, net 507,094 569,956 (114,583 ) 677,116 587,520 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 160,311 154,241 142,515 135,333 131,380 Direct loan production costs 45,485 31,436 27,977 36,184 23,618 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 24,438 19,111 25,600 20,117 21,588 Depreciation and amortization 11,404 11,340 11,472 11,563 11,441 General and administrative 55,051 40,809 38,209 44,904 52,691 Servicing costs 25,787 30,324 29,632 33,640 31,658 Interest expense 108,651 98,668 80,811 93,724 82,437 Other expense (income) (1,105 ) (237 ) (2,391 ) (76 ) 2,703 Total expenses 430,022 385,692 353,825 375,389 357,516 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 77,072 184,264 (468,408 ) 301,727 230,004 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 786 3,733 (7,452 ) 734 1,210 Net income (loss) 76,286 180,531 (460,956 ) 300,993 228,794 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 73,236 171,801 (433,878 ) 282,762 221,236 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 3,050 $ 8,730 $ (27,078 ) $ 18,231 $ 7,558

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,387,609 94,365,991 93,654,269 93,290,736 93,107,133 Diluted 95,387,609 1,598,647,205 93,654,269 1,596,624,780 93,107,133

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806108894/en/